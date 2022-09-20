Elementary school principal arrested after neighborhood dispute takes plea deal

A former elementary school principal arrested last October on aggravated assault charges entered a plea deal in Orange County court.

According to court records, Kimrey Sheehan will serve 18 months of probation in a plea deal with prosecutors on Sept. 8.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

As part of the agreement, prosecutors dropped the more serious charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and agreed to let Sheehan plead no contest to two charges of disorderly conduct and one charge of reckless driving.

Sheehan, the former principal at Hunter’s Creek Elementary School, was arrested on Oct. 26 in connection with a July incident during which she almost hit three people with her car while they were walking their dogs.

Read: “With both middle fingers up”: Elementary school principal arrested after neighborhood dispute

When the men told investigators they were walking their dogs on Hart Branch Circle, near Narcoossee Road and State Road 417, just after 6 p.m, they heard a car engine revving loudly.

The report said that when the men turned in the direction of the noise they saw a black BMW driving toward them at high speed.

Read: Driver and student taken to hospital after car slams into school bus in Daytona Beach

One of the men said they jumped out of the car, fearing they would be hit and that as the car passed, he could see the driver,

Deputies said that when they tried to speak to Sheehan at her home, they were met by a man, claiming to be her husband, who said Sheehan was asleep, and he would not wake her up.

Read: Texas sheriff opens investigation into DeSantis’ role in flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Sheehan was relieved of duty immediately following her arrest and later retired from her position with Orange County schools.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.