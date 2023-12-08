Elementary school principal hid cameras, recorded students in bathroom, feds say

An elementary school principal hid cameras throughout a Mississippi academy and recorded students in the bathroom and locker room, federal prosecutors said.

Norman Keith Aycock, 56, secretly captured over six years worth of footage of students while working at Bayou Academy, a K-12th grade school in Cleveland, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi.

After a student found one of Aycock’s hidden cameras inside the girl’s locker room’s bathroom, authorities launched an investigation in January 2022, prosecutors said.

A search of the school revealed several more cameras belonging to Aycock, including one that he’d set up inside an office “where he met with students,” according to prosecutors.

In August, he pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted production of child sexual exploitative material, the attorney’s office said.

Now, Aycock has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, the office announced in a Dec. 7 news release.

McClatchy News contacted federal public defenders representing Aycock for comment on Dec. 8 and didn’t receive an immediate response.

“I can think of few things more despicable than a school official betraying the trust of parents, children and the community in the most profound way possible — the sexual exploitation of students in his care,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said in a statement.

After Aycock’s arrest, Head of School Curt McCain said the camera found in the varsity girl’s locker room was first put there “while the campus was empty” and was found the next day, The Clarion-Ledger reported in February 2022.

McClatchy News contacted Bayou Academy officials for comment on Dec. 8.

According to Aycock’s indictment and plea agreement, at least two videos he captured at the school were “produced and transmitted using materials that had been mailed, shipped, and transported” in the U.S.

State charges are still pending against him in the Circuit Court of Bolivar County, prosecutors said.

As part of his federal sentence, Aycock must pay restitution to the victims and needs to register as a sex offender, according to the attorney’s office.

“The sentence imposed by Judge Mills in this case will mean that (Aycock) will spend the rest of his life in prison and should serve as a stern warning to anyone entrusted with the care and protection of our kids who would ever consider violating that trust,” Joyner said.

Cleveland is in northwestern Mississippi, about 120 miles northwest of Jackson.

