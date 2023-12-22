Elementary school principal to serve dual role in Cooperstown

Dec. 22—Cooperstown Elementary School principal Amy Malcuria is slated to serve a dual role as interim principal of the village's high school after Owen Kelso Jr. stepped down last week.

The Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education accepted Kelso's resignation as Cooperstown Junior-Senior High School principal Wednesday, Dec. 20, effective Dec. 15.

Schools Superintendent Sarah Spross announced Friday that Malcuria will serve as K-12 principal.

She joined CCSD in 2021, first as an assistant principal and currently as the elementary school principal. Prior to joining Cooperstown, Malcuria served as an art teacher, special education teacher and dean of students.

"Ms. Malcuria has demonstrated commitment to her vision as a principal," Spross said," focused on collaboration, innovation, and a student-centered approach. Amy's high energy, focus on student achievement and excellent communication skills will most certainly serve our community well."

"Spross also said about Kelso that "during his time at Cooperstown, he supported students in working toward their full potential and we wish Mr. Kelso success in his future endeavors."