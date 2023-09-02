Elementary school student faces charges after bringing gun to campus

A Lincoln County elementary school student is facing charges after bringing a gun to school last month.

The student’s caregivers notified school officials at Highland Elementary School Thursday that the child had a firearm at school Aug. 14, Lincoln County Public Schools announced in a Facebook post Friday.

When the principal learned of the incident Thursday evening, she reported it to the superintendent and school resource officers, who immediately began investigating, according to the post.

Chase Marcum, a school resource officer with the Stanford Police Department, said in the post that the initial investigation indicates that no one at the school knew anything about the weapon until Thursday night.

“The student was not on campus today while we wrapped up our investigation and the school was deemed safe for normal operations today by SPD,” Marcum said in the post.

The student, whose age was not provided, is facing three charges filed by the Stanford Police Department, according to the school district. The school system did not specify what the charges are. The child is also facing disciplinary action by the school.