Elementary school student flashes gun on video chat, threatens 7-year-old classmate

A mother told Channel 9 an elementary student in Fort Mill threatened her son by sending a photo and video in a group chat of himself holding a gun.

ALSO READ: 2nd student charged after threats made at Fort Mill High School, police say

The principal at Springfield Elementary School said the boy might have taken the gun on a school bus going home.

There is no information that has been released about how the student had the gun on him while at school.

“We can’t even cut off the lights at this point,” said the mother of the victim. “They are scared. They don’t want to leave. They don’t want to do anything.”

The mother, who didn’t want to be identified, said her seven-year-old son was threatened by the student Thursday at the school.

The school administration didn’t become aware of the threat until the end of the day.

The principal sent parents a note informing them of the incident.

It reads, in part, “We received a report that a student may have had a weapon on the bus after school. The district worked with law enforcement to verify the report, and the student responsible will now face disciplinary and possible legal action.”

The parent of the victim who was being bullied thinks the gun owner is to blame.

“It’s unacceptable, and someone needs to be accountable for all of this mess,” she said. “It’s disgusting and it’s not safe.”

The student allegedly with the gun is believed to be 11 years old.

The school could not say how the student is being punished because of his age.

The mother said she no longer feels safe sending her kids to public schools.

VIDEO: Millions of dollars will help fund building new schools in Fort Mill