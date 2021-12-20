Elementary school teacher among 6 charged in child sex sting, Georgia authorities say

An undercover child sex sting by state and local authorities in Georgia ended in the arrests of six men — including an elementary school teacher.

Floyd County police organized “Operation Safe Christmas” to go after online predators who communicate with children on the internet “and then travel to meet them for the purpose of having sex,” according to a news release.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force aided in the investigation.

The operation spanned three days, starting Wednesday, Dec. 15, authorities said. Those arrested range in age from 27 to 46 and believed they were traveling to meet with a minor for “prearranged” sexual activity.

“During the multi-day operation, investigators had more than 200 exchanges with subjects on various social media or internet platforms,” the release says. “Many of those were exchanges in which the subject initiated contact with whom they believed to be a minor and directed the conversation towards sex.”

In some cases, investigators said the subjects introduced lewd content or encouraged the person they thought was a child to send naked photos and other pornographic images.

The men arrested are:

Jeremy Bowman, 44, an elementary school teacher charged with sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child and criminal attempt to commit a felony. Bowman is listed as a second grade teacher with the Chattooga County School District.

Jimmy Bowen, 46, a general laborer charged with electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor, obscene internet contact with a child, sexually explicit conduct of a minor and other charges.

Jeff White, 27, a construction worker charged with electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor, obscene internet contact with a child, sexual exploitation of children, aggravated assault on an officer and several other charges.

Norman Gentry, 31, charged with obscene internet contact with a child, criminal attempt to commit a felony and use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice to commit an illegal act.

Adam Broadrick, 40, charged with sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child, criminal attempt to commit a felony and other charges.

Jeovani Ortega, 31, charged with obscene internet contact with a child and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Investigators said while some websites are promoted as adult-only, “It’s not uncommon for law enforcement to work cases in which children access these sites, establish profiles claiming to be older, and then find themselves vulnerable to victimization, harassment, blackmail and assault.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police said additional charges and arrests are possible.

Floyd County is about 77 miles northwest of Atlanta.

