Elementary school teacher fired after arrest on child porn charges, Georgia deputies say

A tip about child sex crimes online led to the arrest and firing of an elementary school teacher, Georgia deputies say.

James Andrew “Drew” Cecil, 38, faces multiple charges after he was accused of child porn possession and sexual exploitation of children, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit launched an investigation April 14 after it received a tip about the online sexual exploitation of a child, authorities wrote in a news release.

The suspect was identified as Cecil, who taught fourth grade at Poole’s Mill Elementary School in Cumming, deputies said. He was arrested Friday, April 21, and charged with nine counts of child porn possession.

He also faces a count of child sexual exploitation, according to the release.

Forsyth County School District officials said Cecil, who used to teach and coach at a local high school, hasn’t been at school since April 14 after the allegations surfaced. He started teaching at Poole’s Mill Elementary in 2021, officials said.

His name no longer appears in the school’s staff directory.

“As of April 21, he is no longer employed with Forsyth County Schools,” a district spokesperson confirmed in a statement.

Authorities said no Forsyth County students were involved in the investigation.

Cecil was booked into jail Friday on a $55,200 bond, deputies said. As of April 24, his name was no longer listed among current inmates.

Cumming is about 40 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

