Elementary student found with handgun, ammunition inside backpack, sheriff's office says

A student at Ossun Elementary School was found with a gun and ammunition inside their backpack, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Faculty members and the school resource officer were alerted to the possibility of a presence of a weapon in a student's backpack at the northwest Lafayette Parish school, said department spokesperson Valerie Ponseti.

A handgun and corresponding ammunition were found inside a child's backpack, Ponseti said. No threats were made by the student.

In other news: Two facing charges after 1-year-old found unresponsive near Breaux Bridge

The child, who was younger than 10 and has not reached the legal age of culpability, was released into the custody of their parents.

A disciplinary hearing with the school is pending.

Contact Ashley White at adwhite@theadvertiser.com or on Twitter @AshleyyDi.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Handgun found in student's backpack at Ossun Elementary School