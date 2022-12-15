Elementary student injured in hit-and-run while exiting school bus in Independence

A child was injured in a hit-and-run Monday afternoon while exiting a school bus, according to Independence police.

An elementary school student was getting off a Fort Osage school bus around 4 p.m. in the 600 block of North Dover Drive, when a black four-door sedan struck the child and fled, said Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department.

When the incident occurred, the bus was stopped with red lights flashing and the stop arms extended.

The student was taken to a hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

Independence police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.