Elementary student with a knife detained at West Boise school, officer has hand cut

An elementary school student in West Boise was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after he made “threatening statements” while wielding a knife, according to the Boise Police Department.

At around 9 a.m., school resource and patrol officers detained the student, who attends an elementary school in the West Ada School District, according to social media posts from BPD.

Officers responded “regarding a student with a knife,” read a BPD tweet. “One officer was cut on the hand as he took the juvenile into custody for his safety and the safety of others.”

The student was uninjured, according to police, but was taken to a local hospital for care.

No other students or staff were hurt, and the school is operating normally, authorities said.