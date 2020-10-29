Elementary student receives flu shot at Texas school without parent approval, dad says

Parents of a Texas elementary student are outraged after they say their son was given a flu shot at school Tuesday without their consent.

They’ve since withdrawn him from the San Antonio school, KSAT reported.

The incident happened during a free flu clinic at Steubing Ranch Elementary School, a representative for North East Independent School District told McClatchy News in an email.

Students who’d returned parental consent forms were called to line up to receive their immunization, but two students had “almost identical” names and the wrong student got in line, the representative said.

That student was 7-year-old Simon Alekzander Limon, his father Simon Peter Limon told KENS. Officials were actually looking for a girl named Simone — the Spanish pronunciation for Simon.

Simon received a flu shot, but his parents had not given their consent.

The flu shots were administered by a third-party company called Health Hero America, which was supposed to ensure the information on the form matched the student in line before giving each shot, the district said.





“Unfortunately, that did not happen and the boy who incorrectly heard his name, was given a flu shot,” the representative told McClatchy. “He did not have a parental consent form.”

Wayne Williams, owner of Health Hero America, told McClatchy the organization — which administers tens-of-thousands of free flu shots to students every year — is “distraught” over the incident and has launched an investigation into what transpired.

“There are several checks and balances that we do throughout and all of them were done and it still occurred,” he said, adding that “it was just a perfect storm.”

Williams explained that typically teachers have to release students from class to the vaccine area. A school nurse then helps verify the student’s information followed by the Health Hero America team lead.

Health Hero America is reviewing its procedures to ensure a similar incident never happens again, Williams said.

“We are doing everything we can, we are reaching out to the superintendent, to the school, hopefully the parent will allow us to talk,” he told McClatchy.

Simon’s dad said he’s unenrolled his children from Steubing Ranch and is hoping to find a new school for them, KENS reported.

“I’ve already talked to my boys specifically and let them know and let them know touch you or inject you with anything unless I am there with you,” Simon’s father told the outlet. “I specifically told them unless I am there with you.”

The school district said it was the first time it had worked with Health Hero America and that it will “likely be the last.”

“We are very disappointed that the administrator of the vaccine did not verify the student’s identity,” the representative said. “This should not have happened.”



