Elementary student took a half-pound of cocaine to school in backpack, NC deputies say

Mark Price
·1 min read

The case of a North Carolina child who police say came to school lugging about $30,000 worth of cocaine is making international tabloid headlines.

The identity and age of the elementary school student have not been released, but it’s the amount of drugs involved that is getting all the attention.

“Child shows up to North Carolina elementary school with more than half a POUND of cocaine in backpack,” the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom reported.

“Woman charged after child shows up to school with 260 grams of cocaine,” the New York Post wrote.

The incident happened March 30 at Trent Park Elementary School in New Bern, about 100 miles southeast of Raleigh, according to a news release from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos shared on Facebook by the sheriff’s office show the brownie-sized blocks were found neatly packed in sandwich bags.

“A Craven County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer discovered what appeared to be a large amount of illegal drugs in a Trent Park Elementary School child’s book bag,” the sheriff’s office posted. “The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Bureau identified the drugs as over 260 grams of cocaine.”

The grade level of the student were not released, but the school of about 450 students includes kindergarten through fifth grade, CarolinaSchoolHub reports.

Investigators said they arrested Sharae Monique Becton, 27, of New Bern in the case, and charged her “with felony trafficking cocaine, felony possession with intent sell/deliver cocaine, and misdemeanor child abuse,” according to the release.

The relationship of Becton to the child was not released.

Cocaine has a street value of between $100 and $120 per gram, giving the stash a maximum value of about $31,200, according to Rehabcenter.net.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry and Meghan's first Netflix project to focus on Invictus Games

    Named "Heart Of Invictus", the show is being produced under the banner of Archewell production, the creative arm of Meghan and Harry's nonprofit foundation Archewell Organisation, the video-streaming company said on Tuesday. Netflix said the series will provide behind-the-scenes stories of athletes and organizers as they prepare for the event, which has been delayed until next Spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Orlando von Einsiedel will direct the multi-episode series and Joanna Natasegara will be its producer, Netflix said.

  • Des Moines' North High School establishes $560,000 scholarship fund for students of color

    A brother and sister who graduated from North High School in the 1930s left an estate of nearly $560,000 for a new scholarship for students of color, school officials announced last week.Why it matters: Minority and low-income students in Iowa are less likely to earn a college degree. This will help close financial barriers for students at North.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe backdrop: Paul Williams was a psychiatrist and World War II veteran who died in 2017. Catherine Williams had a dance career early in her life and ultimately retired as the deputy commissioner for the Iowa Department of Social Services. She died last year at 105.Paul left his estate to Catherine, who used their combined assets to create the scholarship. The bottom line: "The gift will absolutely and undeniably change the lives of current and future Polar Bears,” principal Ben Graeber said. This story first appeared in the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Doormen who appeared to watch attack on Asian woman in N.Y.C. fired

    Video appeared to show that as the assault continued, at least three people in the lobby of the apartment building stood by and watched.

  • Futures Trader Burns Tyson With $200 Million Loss on Fake Cattle

    (Bloomberg) -- It took awhile to notice, but Tyson Foods Inc. eventually realized late last year that more than 200,000 of its cattle seemed to have gone missing on a Washington state ranch.It turns out that they never existed. That’s the bizarre upshot from the collapse and bankruptcy of Easterday Ranches, which was under contract to house, raise and feed bovines for Tyson. All told, the episode cost the biggest U.S. meat company and another producer more than $200 million, and the rancher who gambled it away on cattle and corn futures may be headed for prison.Easterday Ranches in Pasco, Washington -- a real place with real animals formerly run by one Cody Easterday -- raised the kind of cattle that ideally weigh more than 1,000 pounds each, according to court papers. Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. paid the ranch millions of dollars for purchasing cattle on its behalf and fattening them for slaughter, an arrangement that dates from at least 2010.But five years ago, Easterday started sticking Tyson with phony invoices for never-purchased animals -- “ghost cattle,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice -- and used the proceeds to cover steep losses from risky futures trading, court papers show. Over the course of a decade, Cody Easterday lost money every year trading corn and cattle futures in his personal and business accounts, ultimately totaling more than $200 million, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Trading PlanThe CFTC filed suit against Easterday last week, alleging fraud. He used payments from Tyson to cover wrong-way bets and lied to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange about the ranch’s cattle inventory so he could keep trading, the agency alleges.The arrangement came tumbling down in late 2020, when Tyson discovered that Easterday’s books -- as well as its own -- were “significantly in error,” Tyson said in a lawsuit targeting the ranch. Specifically, Tyson discovered the 200,000 missing animals. Easterday copped to the billing scheme after being confronted by Tyson representatives, according to court papers.Easterday, 49, pleaded guilty last week to one count of wire fraud that cost Tyson and another, unnamed company $244 million, according to a Justice Department statement. He agreed to repay the sum and faces up to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said. Sentencing is set for August.Bad Gamble“Unfortunately, Cody was lured by the market and began very speculative commodity investing that was both unnecessary and uncontrolled,” Easterday’s defense attorney, Carl Oreskovich, said in emailed comments. “As with any gambler, he believed that he could and would repay the funds by wins in the commodities market, but that did not transpire.”After Tyson learned of the fake bills, the meat giant cut payments to the ranch, destroying its finances. Easterday Ranches filed for bankruptcy in February shortly after Tyson sued it. The cattle that did actually live at Easterday Ranches -- more than 50,000 -- nearly ran out of food before a bankruptcy judge stepped in.Tyson is seeking to recoup the lost funds and is working with its outside auditor on additional controls to prevent or detect this kind of situation in the future, a representative said in emailed comments.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pregnant mom shot and killed while going to Easter celebration, Texas family says

    “I said, ‘Oh, Lord, please don’t take her.’ But she was already gone by the time they told me.”

  • Navy hospital corpsman killed at Maryland base after shooting two people nearby, officials say

    The victims are in critical condition, officials said.

  • Work underway on new Castle Island Brewing taproom in South Boston

    Castle Island Brewing Co. said construction is underway on a new taproom in South Boston.

  • How an acclaimed author decided to write fiction for Black women like her

    Deesha Philyaw talks about the long gestation of her collection 'The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,' a Times Book Prize finalist for first fiction.

  • Maple Leafs beat Flames 5-3, stretch win streak to 4 games

    NHL goal leader Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (26-10-3), which has won four in a row and improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games. William Nylander added two assists.

  • More school districts plan to return to in-person learning this week

    More school districts plan to return to in-person learning this week

  • Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson vetoes bill banning youth gender reassignment surgeries, calling it 'overbroad, extreme'

    Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has vetoed a bill that would ban gender reassignment surgeries and hormone supplements for anyone under 18 in Arkansas.

  • Vaccine passports: What is the rest of the world doing?

    Since vaccinations were first approved for use, Covid-19 status checks have been widely debated as a potential method to keep the lifting of restrictions safe. It is thought that such a system could soon be introduced in the UK as the Government works to reopen theatres and nightclubs, as well as spectator events, in order to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus. Vaccine "passports" have already been rolled out across much of the world and could indicate what is next for the UK’s coronavirus strategy. We round-up some of the most comprehensive systems below: Bahrain Bahrain became one of the first countries to launch a digital Covid-19 passport in February. Users' names, date of birth, nationality and which vaccine they have received are included in the BeAware app.

  • Questions raised after clinic opens vaccinations to people 18 and over

    Boston Medical Center is facing questions after residents 18 and over given access to COVID-19 vaccine.

  • IMF upgrades forecast for 2021 global growth to a record 6%

    The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and vast sums of government aid will accelerate global economic growth to a record high this year in a powerful rebound from the pandemic recession, the International Monetary Fund says in its latest forecast. The 190-country lending agency said Tuesday that it expects the world economy to expand 6% in 2021, up from the 5.5% it had forecast in January. It would be the fastest expansion for the global economy in IMF records dating back to 1980.

  • SAG Awards: Screen Actors Guild honour The Trial of the Chicago 7

    People from ethnic minorities win in all four individual film categories for the first time.

  • Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status

    Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the European Union. Later this month, the European Union is set to formally give halloumi, or "hellim" in Turkish, the protected designation of origin (PDO) status, which will come into effect from October, according to Cyprus' agriculture ministry. The move reaffirms what the industry and state have said for years, said cheesemaker George Petrou, general manager of Petrou Bros. Dairy Products which has about 25% of Cyprus' export market: that halloumi is Cypriot, with historical accounts suggesting production as early as around 1500.

  • You could win $500,000 from the US government for designing the next generation of face masks

    Contestants must solve common face mask problems like skin irritation, foggy glasses, and improper fitting.

  • US deaths declining dramatically as vaccinations accelerate; disinfectants no longer needed: Live COVID updates

    President Joe Biden previously announced that 90% of adults would be eligible by April 19. Earlier, he had called for access by May 1. COVID-19 news.

  • Child calls 911 after four, including parents, killed in apparent murder-suicide, NYPD says

    The 9-year-old girl, who is the daughter of the gunman and one of the slain women, was unharmed in the shooting, police said.

  • Joss Whedon threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career if she didn't say the lines he wrote for 'Justice League,' report says

    The Hollywood Reporter's sources say Whedon also made disparaging comments about "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.