Elementary student went to doctor after teacher paddled him, TN cops say. Two charged

An elementary school teacher is accused of paddling a student twice, sending him to the doctor, Tennessee investigators said.

Now, the teacher and an assistant principal at Dodson Branch Elementary School have been indicted, according to a Nov. 8 news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The 39-year-old teacher was charged with simple assault, and the 54-year-old assistant principal was charged with criminal responsibility (of assault), the TBI said.

They were indicted in Jackson County on Nov. 7 and arrested that day, according to the release.

The incident happened about a month earlier, according to investigators, when on Oct. 4, the teacher paddled the student while the assistant principal was present.

The child “later complained about pain in his buttocks and was taken to a medical facility for examination,” the release said.

The TBI joined local deputies and the Department of Children’s Services to begin investigating the complaint Oct. 10 on request from the district attorney, according to the release.

“Jackson County schools are aware of the indictment of two employees and will cooperate with all proper authorities pertaining to this matter,” Jason Hardy, the Jackson County director of schools, told McClatchy News in an emailed statement. “Jackson County schools strive to look out for the well-being of their students, teachers and staff. We hope this matter is resolved in a timely matter and that we may continue to serve our students to the best of our ability.”

Corporal punishment is legal in Tennessee schools.

“Any teacher or school principal may use corporal punishment in a reasonable manner against any pupil for good cause in order to maintain discipline and order within the public schools,” Tennessee law reads.

However, school personnel may not use corporal punishment against disabled students without parent permission.

The TBI told McClatchy News the agency could not provide additional information beyond the news release due to the active investigation.

Jason Lawson, the 15th Judicial District attorney general who referred the matter to the TBI, told News Talk 94.1 about the charges.

“The Jackson County Grand Jury is a group of citizens, and they saw the entire case that was being presented by the TBI, including the degree of the injury to the child that is at issue in this case and based on the photographs and based on the evidence that was presented, the Jackson County Grand Jury made the decision the appropriate charge was an assault in this case,” Lawson said.

Jackson County is about 90 miles northeast of Nashville.

Teacher accused of beating 2-year-old to death in 2020 now charged, Georgia officials say

Man used ‘Fortnite’ gift cards to bribe children into creating child porn, feds say

Family dog attacks and kills ‘loving’ young boy on Halloween, Washington police say

7-year-old sat alone outside bar at 3 a.m. as mom partied for hours, Florida cops say