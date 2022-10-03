191

Elementary teacher among three dead after plane crashes into Minnesota house

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Three people including an elementary teacher are dead after a small plane crashed into a house in northern Minnesota over the weekend.

According to the Hermantown Police Department, a Cessna 172 plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south of the Duluth International Airport late Saturday, before coming to a stop in the backyard.

Police identified the dead as Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville, the airplane’s pilot, and passengers Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville. Police said the Schmidts were siblings.

No one inside the home was hurt, police reported.

Fan death in Pittsburgh: Fan dies after falling from escalator at Steelers' Acrisure Stadium

'We owe Puerto Rico a hell of a lot': Biden will visit to assess Fiona recovery efforts

According to preliminary information from police, the department was notified by the airport's control tower that a small airplane disappeared from radar and may have crashed. The control tower told police its last location on radar was 1 to 1.5 miles south of the airport.

On scene, first responders found wreckage of a Cessna 172 airplane. The plane, police said, hit the second floor of a home before coming to rest in the backyard of the property.

Home where a plane crashed in northern Minnesota on Oct. 1, 2022.
Home where a plane crashed in northern Minnesota on Oct. 1, 2022.

Two people in the home were not hurt, police reported.

Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio he and his wife were asleep when the plane tore through the roof above their bed.

"We couldn't hardly see each other through all the insulation dust. I was able to grab a flashlight next to the bed and the first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed," Hoffman told the outlet "That's when we looked out and noticed the entire back half of our house was gone."

Some of the plane's wreckage, he said, was wedged between his truck and the home's garage.

A spokesperson with Independent School District 196 in the Twin Cities told KSTP Schmidt taught third grade at Echo Park Elementary School.

The district could not immediately be reached for comment by USA TODAY.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the cause of the crash on Monday.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Three dead after plane crashes into second floor of Minnesota home

Recommended Stories

  • New model says Type 1 diabetes cases worldwide could double by 2040

    Using a new model for projecting the number of people with Type 1 diabetes worldwide, members of an international team of researchers estimate up to 17.4 million cases by 2040, double the number of people known to have the disease today. A study published in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology says 8.4 million people now live with Type 1 diabetes, which occurs when the pancreas produces little or no insulin, leading to a buildup in blood sugar that can be disabling or fatal. Symptoms include exc

  • Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds

    Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued Monday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle. The report also found that the large banks that partly own Zelle have been reluctant to compensate customers who have been victims of fraud or scams. For instance, less than half of the money customers reported being sent via Zelle without authorization was being reimbursed.

  • Police: Fan dies after fall from escalator at Steelers' Acrisure Stadium

    An investigation into the fall is underway.

  • Sen. Marco Rubio says he'll oppose Hurricane Ian relief bills that include 'pork'

    Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said he will not "support things that are not emergency relief" in Hurricane Ian funding requests.

  • Taco Bell recruits Pete Davidson for its new ad "The Apology"

    In a new ad featuring comedian Pete Davidson called "The Apology," Taco Bell (YUM) is saying it's "sorry" for going "too far" for cooking up too many "innovative" breakfast offerings.

  • They Legitimized the Myth of a Stolen Election -- and Reaped the Rewards

    Five days after the attack on the Capitol last year, House Republicans braced for a backlash. Two-thirds of them — 139 in all — had been voting on Jan. 6, 2021, to dispute the Electoral College count that would seal Donald Trump’s defeat as rioters determined to keep the president in power stormed the chamber. Now lawmakers warned during a conference call that unless Republicans demanded accountability, voters would punish them for inflaming the mob. “I want to know if we are going to look at ho

  • As TV doctor, Mehmet Oz provided platform for questionable products and views

    Mehmet Oz looked directly into the camera and introduced his daytime television viewers to a "controversial" weight loss approach: taking a hormone that women produce during pregnancy combined with a diet of 500 calories a day. "Does it really work? Is it safe? Is it a miracle? Or is it hype?" he asked in a 2011 episode of "The Dr. Oz Show" before introducing his audience to "human chorionic gonadotropin," or HCG, and to a weight loss doctor who promoted it.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter

  • Indonesia police chief, others removed over soccer disaster

    An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts Monday and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas inside a soccer stadium that set off a stampede, killing at least 125 people, officials said. Distraught family members were struggling to comprehend the loss of their loved ones, including 17 children, at the match in East Java’s Malang city that was attended only by hometown Arema FC fans. The organizer had banned supporters of the visiting team, Persebaya Surabaya, because of Indonesia’s history of violent soccer rivalries.

  • Andie MacDowell, 64, rocks her salt-and-pepper hair on the runway at Paris Fashion Week

    The 64-year-old actress is having the time of her life.

  • The Racial Divide Herschel Walker Couldn't Outrun

    WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — The race for a critical Senate seat was in full motion by midsummer, but there were just a few Herschel Walker campaign signs sprinkled around his hometown. They were planted in front of big homes with big yards, in a downtown storefront window, near the sidewalk by the Dairy Queen. There were two on the corner by the Johnson County Courthouse, near a Confederate memorial. The support appeared randomly scattered. But people in Wrightsville saw a dot-to-dot drawing of a racial

  • It's flu vaccine time and seniors need revved-up shots

    Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall -- and seniors, ask for a special extra-strength kind. After flu hit historically low levels during the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be poised for a comeback. The main clue: A nasty flu season just ended in Australia.

  • Teens found a Maserati with the keys inside. Then came tragedy, Florida deputies say

    An illicit early morning joy ride ended in tragedy Sunday in Southwest Florida, an area still reeling from Hurricane Ian.

  • Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger

    Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida, and the hurricane's remnants, now a nor'easter, weren't done with the U.S. Forecasters said the storm's onshore winds could pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay and threatened to cause the most significant tidal flooding event in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region in more than a decade.

  • Hall of Famer, analyst Terry Bradshaw reveals he is cancer free after 2 battles in last year

    "I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self."

  • Supreme Court turns back effort by MyPillow CEO Lindell to toss $1.3 billion defamation suit

    A lower federal court said a reasonable juror could conclude that only a "reckless man" would make the claims made by MyPillow founder Mike Lindell.

  • Lions aren't winning, but we're seeing a historic amount of points in their games

    Lions games have featured plenty of points this season.

  • Cooper Rush is a historic 4-0 as starter for the Cowboys with win over Commanders

    Cooper Rush, filling in for Dak Prescott, has yet to lose as a starting quarterback in Dallas.

  • Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn't allow her kids to post on social media: 'Our rules are probably stricter than most'

    The "Do Revenge" star discusses being a strict parent and the things she does to keep her two kids healthy.

  • Ukraine claws back more territory Russia is trying to absorb

    Ukrainian forces scored more gains in their counteroffensive across at least two fronts Monday, advancing in the very areas that Russia is trying to absorb and challenging Moscow's effort to engage fresh troops and its threats to defend incorporated areas by all means. In their latest breakthrough, Ukrainian forces penetrated Moscow’s defenses in the strategic southern Kherson region, one of the four areas in Ukraine that Russia is in the process of annexing.

  • Investigation finds 'systemic,' 'heartbreaking' abuse in women's soccer, and failures at highest level of sport

    A U.S. Soccer-commissioned investigation unearthed new allegations of verbal, emotional and sexual abuse in women's soccer, and found that coaches, executives, the NWSL and the federation itself "failed" countless players.