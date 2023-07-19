Elementary teacher arrested on child porn charges at teacher conference, Texas cops say

An elementary school teacher in Texas was arrested on charges of distributing child pornography, police said.

The male teacher worked as a dyslexia interventionist with the Chapel Hill Independent School District in Flint, assisting students between kindergarten and third grade, according to a July 19 news release from the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable.

He made contact with an undercover officer on a website “frequently visited by predators,” a representative for the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office told McClatchy News. The teacher then sent child porn to the officer.

An attorney for the man could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News on July 19.

Among the materials he sent were sexually explicit videos and images of toddlers and young children, according to court documents. He also told the undercover officer he had a sexual relationship with his underage niece.

After “substantial evidence” was collected over several months, police executed a search warrant at the teacher’s home.

During the search, it was determined that the teacher was out of town at a teacher’s conference in Plano, police said. With the assistance of the state’s Department of Public Safety, he was arrested at the conference on July 17 and taken to a county jail.

The investigation remains ongoing and police believe “numerous charges” will be filed against the teacher.

“As far as we know, we don’t have any evidence to support that he was victimizing any of the students that he taught,” the representative said. “He wasn’t giving (child porn) to the third graders and kindergarteners that he was teaching; he was sending that to undercover officers.”

A representative for the Chapel Hill Independent School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on July 19, but said in a statement, “We take these allegations very seriously, and we’re fully cooperating with authorities,” according to the Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Flint is located about 100 miles southeast of Dallas.

