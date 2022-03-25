Elementary teacher shot and killed by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, Texas cops say

A man has been arrested in the murder of a 23-year-old elementary school teacher, Texas police announced.

Mathew Wiessing, 25, was arrested for the March 10 shooting and is charged with the murder of Michael Echaniz, the San Antonio Police Department said in a news release.

Police say Wiessing’s motive for the shooting stemmed from Echaniz dating Wiessing’s ex-girlfriend, news outlets reported.

One of Wiessing’s family members told police he had been “taking the breakup poorly,” KSAT reported. The relative also said on the day of the shooting Wiessing returned home and washed a dark colored sweatshirt.

At the time of the shooting, a person was seen running away wearing a blue hoodie, KENS5 reported.

Wiessing was also spotted on surveillance cameras during the time of the shooting, according to Fox29.

Echaniz was shot outside his apartment complex on the morning of March 10, and was later identified as an elementary school teacher at Great Hearts Forest Heights, according to outlets.

He also coached basketball at the school, and was beloved by his students for his “genuine compassion,” his obituary said. The 23-year-old was a Virginia native, and attended Christendom College.