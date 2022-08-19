Elephant mom tries to teach her clumsy calf how to go down a slope in viral video

Rebecca Moon
·1 min read

An adorable video shared to Twitter on Wednesday shows a mother elephant demonstrating how to carefully climb down a small slope as her calf clumsily follows after her.

In the video uploaded by Twitter user @buitengebiden, the mother elephant can be seen slowly walking down the slope, dragging her two rear feet behind her after stabilizing her front two legs on the ground as she carefully navigates the decline without falling.

As the baby elephant’s turn comes next, he initially mimics the technique demonstrated by the mother shortly before diving headfirst and clumsily tumbling down the slope.

Twitter users were amused by the baby elephant’s attempt at following in his mother’s footsteps.

“That was a 10… stuck the landing. His legs are not as long as hers. I thought it was brilliant,” one user commented.

“He did it HIS way,” another user wrote.

The video has amassed over 10.6 million views and 393,400 likes at the time of this writing.

 

Featured Image: Twitter

