Elephants loudly and enthusiastically welcome new baby
After months at Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development, albino elephant Khanyisa was introduced to the Jabulani herd of rescued elephants.
This woman was standing in line behind a 4-year-old in Target, when she learned a life-altering lesson in passing gas...
Footage captured the unthinkable moment the guest "ruined" the wedding.
Tropical Storm Larry has strengthened into the fifth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season and is forecast to turn into a Category 3 storm in the next 48 hours and a Cat 4 by Sunday.
"Who would have thought that a doctor takes care of sick people?"
The father of a Marine Corps lance corporal had a tense encounter with President Joe Biden after he agreed to meet with the president at Dover Air Force Base following his son's death in Kabul, he said.
P.J. Fleck was very gracious in defeat. Hear the compliments he gave Ohio State after the game.
The USMNT kicked off its 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 0-0 draw in El Salvador on Thursday, as the Yanks struggled to consistently create scoring chances and retain meaningful possession of the ball. [ MORE: USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule ] Still, “three points at home and one point on the road” remains
The Natomas Unified School District has put a teacher with Inderkum High School on paid leave and says it is taking steps to fire the teacher for actions the district described as “inappropriate” and “irresponsible.” In a more than two-page statement, superintendent Chris Evans said an investigation into an undercover video recently produced by conservative activist group Project Veritas led them to question the teacher’s methods inside the classroom. At a school board meeting, the teacher was identified as Gabriel Gipe. Several parents and community members spoke passionately about the teacher's actions Wednesday during the evening.
This Buckeye defense needs to improve if they are going to win out. We discuss that and two other points after the win against Minnesota.
All that's left of the comedian's famous facial hair is some stubble — and there isn't much left of his goofy 'do either
A central topic at the White House Daily Press Briefing on Thursday was the Supreme Court’s refusal to block a Texas anti-abortion law. A standout moment came when a male reporter, Owen Jensen of EWTN, a Catholic news network, pressed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Joe Biden’s support for abortion rights while […]
A pair of shorts foiled a woman's plan to take perfect photos.
Authorities allege Roy Jaggers, 27, was tortured with a blowtorch, knives, baton and ax before being shot and killed
Ready, set, tango! The list of Dancing With the Stars pros returning to compete in the ballroom has been revealed. See if your favorite is confirmed for another spin around the dance floor.
Hurricane Larry is slowly strengthening as it moves across the Atlantic and is forecast to become a major hurricane soon.
Wednesday night's U.S. Ryder Cup team dinner included plenty of strategy and potential pairing talk but no détente between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.
Don't hold out hope for a reunion.
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley didn't shy away from discussing Tre Bradford, calling it a mistake to bring in the former LSU Tiger.
Semina Halliwell died on 12 June after spending four nights in hospital.
Caltrans has issued a cease and desist notice to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, claiming the law enforcement office acted "prematurely" and was "unauthorized" when deputies and sheriff's employees cleaned up a homeless encampment along the Mokelumne River on Turner Road and Highway 99 in Lodi. Sheriff Patrick Withrow said his deputies have been trying to work with Caltrans for weeks, and have issued the proper notices when clearing the homeless encampment. By law, people experiencing homelessness must be notified at least 72 hours before a cleanup. See more in the video above.