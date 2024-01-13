Elephants snack on Christmas trees collected by East Tennessee woman

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Elephants in Hohenwald got to enjoy a tasty snack this week thanks to a tradition started by a woman in East Tennessee.

In 2019, Tellico Village resident Lynda Parker lost her partner and began searching for ways to find joy, especially during the holiday season, which led her to buying a real Christmas tree.

After the holiday season ended, Parker said she wondered what she could do with the tree, and through her research she discovered The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee.

Courtesy: The Elephant Sanctuary

Courtesy: The Elephant Sanctuary

Courtesy: The Elephant Sanctuary

Courtesy: The Elephant Sanctuary

Courtesy: The Elephant Sanctuary

The sanctuary — about an hour and a half drive from Nashville — provides respite for elephants that have been in zoos and circuses.

Parker said the decision was an easy one to make, especially since her partner’s favorite animal was an elephant.

This year, Parker shared her idea with Lenoir City residents on Nextdoor and Facebook for the first time.

“This year I just can’t believe the response I’m getting,” Lynda shared. The Tellico Village Wellness Center has allowed people to drop them off outside,” she said. “People are just jumping on board and it’s such a good feeling.”

The community began collecting Christmas trees the day after Christmas and over 128 Christmas trees were collected.

The trees were dropped off at the sanctuary on Friday, Jan. 12 by Parker and a group of volunteers.

