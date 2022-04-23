🌱 Elev8 Fun Coming To Citrus Park + Buff City Soap Midtown Tampa

Welcome back, Tampa! Let's get this day started. Here's what's happening today in town.

First, today's weather:

Nice with sun and some clouds. High: 88 Low: 69.

1. The Sears at Citrus Park Town Center in Tampa will be soon be transformed into an entertainment center. Elev8 Fun will feature go-karts, vintage and modern arcade games, a virtual reality simulator, mini-golf, 12 bowling lanes, axe throwing, laser tag and more. Guests can also enjoy a restaurant and bar. (ABC Action News)

2. Tampa photographer George Goldberg has published a new book on the local Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020. Goldberg, 31, says he saw his sister and brother-in-law get arrested during the protests while he and his girlfriend escaped police custody. (Creative Loafing Tampa)

3. University of Tampa on Friday announced plans for its biggest building to date, a 450,000-square-foot, 10-story structure with housing for more than 600 students. The building also will have more than 450 parking spaces, 40 faculty offices, five classrooms, study rooms and other spaces, according to the university. (Subscription: Tampa Bay Times)

4. Clearwater Police Department is searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with a shooting that severely injured an adult male on Thursday night. Police have issued an attempted first-degree murder warrant for Ja'Quian Kellam following the shooting, which took place in the 1100 block of Beckett Street. (Fox 13 Tampa)

5. Buff City Soap is the newest addition to the Midtown Tampa neighborhood. Buff City’s plant-based products "let you put the best ingredients on your skin every day," according to the shop’s mantra. It is located at 1170 Gramercy Lane. (That's So Tampa)

Sunshine Sunday at Glazer Children's Museum (10:00 AM)

Winefest Of Italy 2022 at The Italian Club Of Tampa. (12:00 PM)

Wtr Pool Party Sundays With Steve Aoki . (12:00 PM)

Mat Making at Unity Of Tampa. (12:30 PM)

Gianni Schicchi And Cavalleria Rusticana at Shimberg Playhouse. (2:00 PM)

New Tampa Tarpons swag is available online now. (Facebook)

The Tampa Water Department is currently hiring a Certified Water Technician . (Facebook)

Tampa Museum of Art is less than one w eek away from Tampa’s most fashionable fundraiser event, CITY: Fashion + Art + Culture. (Twitter)

Florida recorded 20,860 cases of COVID-19 this past week, a 33 percent increase from the week before. (Subscription: Tampa Bay Times)

