Eleva man gets 3 years prison for 8th OWI offense

May 26—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eleva man will serve a three-year prison sentence for his eighth drunk-driving conviction.

Jason N. Rickey, 49, formerly of Eau Claire, pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court in December to OWI-8th offense. At his sentencing Wednesday, Judge James Isaacson ordered the prison sentence, along with five years of extended supervision. Rickey also must pay $2,613 in court costs and fines. His driver's license was revoked for lifetime, and he cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns during his extended supervision period.

Rickey's sentencing was delayed six months because he had a medical procedure and was not in good physical condition to be incarcerated last winter, explained defense attorney William Laman.

Laman previously submitted a letter to the court from Rickey's doctor about his condition.

According to the criminal complaint, Rickey was arrested April 4, 2021, when he showed up to the Chippewa County Jail on his motorcycle. He told a Chippewa Falls police officer he had arrived to bail out a woman who was in the jail.

However, the officer observed signs of intoxication, and Rickey failed field sobriety tests. He had a .22 blood-alcohol level.

Along with the OWI conviction, Rickey also was cited for failure to take a test.

Court records show Rickey was convicted of his seventh drunken driving offense in Chippewa County Court in 2009 and was ordered to serve one year in jail.