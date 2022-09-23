Elevance Health Inc.'s (NYSE:ELV) insiders who sold earlier this year may be offered solace in this recent price drop

Even though Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) has fallen by 4.6% over the past week , insiders who sold US$1.1m worth of stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$456 is still below the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Elevance Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP, Ronald Penczek, sold US$501k worth of shares at a price of US$436 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$463). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 46% of Ronald Penczek's holding.

Elevance Health insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Elevance Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Elevance Health insiders own about US$130m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Elevance Health Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Elevance Health insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Elevance Health insiders selling. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Elevance Health.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

