Elevate Escambia has raised more than $70,000 to advocate for EDATE referendum

Southtowne Apartments was one of the economic development projects that recieved an EDATE or Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption in the last 10 years which gave the development $2 million property tax break. County voters will decide in November if the EDATE program should be continued for another 10 years.

A new local political committee is calling on Escambia County voters to support the EDATE referendum in November.

EDATEs, or Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemptions, are tax breaks to encourage economic development projects. EDATEs were created by a 1992 state law that allows county commissions to grant tax exemptions if a business project meets specific economic development criteria.

However, the power to grant the exemptions must be renewed by county voters every 10 years. The exemptions also do not apply to property taxes for the local school district.

Escambia County's current EDATE power is set to at the end of the year unless voters pass the referendum in November that extends the EDATE ordinance for another 10 years.

Escambia County approved placing the referendum on the ballot back in April.

In August, several business leaders came together to form Elevate Escambia, a political committee that is advocating for the passage of the EDATE referendum.

The political committee has received more than 30 contributions from local businesses raising $75,300 for its campaign, according to contribution reports filed with the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections.

Bruce Vredenburg, market president for Hancock Whitney Bank and chairman of Elevate Escambia, said the committee has sent out mailers and bought billboards and advertisements to get the word out about the referendum.

Vredenburg said Escambia County is in direct competition with the state of Alabama for economic development projects.

Last week, Baldwin County, Alabama, announced it would be providing $123 million in tax abatements on top of $135 million in tax breaks from the state for a new $2.5 billion Novelis aluminum plant in Bay Minette that is expected to bring 1,000 jobs to that community.

Vredenburg said Escambia County might never be able to compete with those types of economic incentive packages, but it has to be able to offer some type of package when competing with states like Alabama and Mississippi that are willing to shell out millions.

"You've got to carry a gun to a gunfight," Vredenburg said. "You've got to have something."

According to the Escambia County Property Appraisers Office, Escambia County currently has seven active EDATES for three companies, Ascend Performance Materials, Navy Federal Credit Union and Southtowne Apartments, totaling $2.9 million annually. The city of Pensacola also has an EDATE for Southtowne Apartments totaling $235,492.

Elevate Escambia says these EDATEs have been responsible for more than $1.2 billion in investment in Escambia County and created more than 5,400 jobs.

No organized opposition to the EDATE referendum exists, and Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill has been the lone official to oppose the renewal.

"Regardless of where you are on the spectrum of politics, you should recognize that EDATEs should be a problem for you," Underhill said in April. "If you are a liberal Democrat you expect everyone to pay their fair share of taxes. ... If you are a conservative Republican, you believe that the government should not be putting its finger on the scale, that government should not be trying to choose winners and losers, then you too should be opposed to EDATEs."

Vredenburg said there are a lot of misperceptions about the EDATE program but at the end of the day, the county will end up better off.

"It's really not something that's used in every situation," Vredenburg said. "Because the statute spells out that the local county appraiser has to understand the level of capital investment, understand the number of jobs, the average pay for the jobs, what the exempted revenue is going to be. That proposal has to be put together and put in front of the County Commission. And then, in turn, it's measured. If they don't meet those benchmarks, then that exemption is pulled back."

Vredenburg said companies across the country are also looking to relocate to Florida, and Escambia County has to be able to compete with other Florida counties.

"(These companies) very well may want to be in Northwest Florida, but we have to be in the game, and we have to come with some incentive package," Vredenburg said. "And in our case, that's EDATEs."

