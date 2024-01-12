Elevate your game-day spread with Wolfgang Puck's burger sliders and Chinese chicken salad

The chef, restaurateur, philanthropist and innovator of California cuisine Wolfgang Puck is joining the TODAY Food Loves Football series to celebrate this weekend's Wild Card matchup. While the Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to go up against the Detroit Lions, Puck is cooking up his signature Chinese chicken salad and cheeseburger sliders with a savory secret sauce.

Super Bowl Sliders by Wolfgang Puck

These sliders are the perfect two-bite burgers to make for game day. You get juicy burgers, melty cheese, crisp lettuce and flavorful toppings on a toasty bun, but in a perfectly bite-size package. Plus, prepping the patties ahead of time makes cooking and serving a cinch.

Chinois Chicken Salad by Wolfgang Puck

I absolutely love this iconic chicken salad! It has been on the menu at Chinois on Main since it opened and people still love it and order it as a first course.

If you like those flavorful football-friendly recipes, you should also try these:

Smokeshow Sliders by Josh Capon

Tex-Mex Meatballs by Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli

This article was originally published on TODAY.com