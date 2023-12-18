‘Elevated’ for Eagle, California taco restaurant opens with rich flavors, bar, roof patio

Todd Ketlinski grew up in the Boise area. Graduated from Boise State. Raised his family in Eagle.

So if you happen to be wary of California restaurants expanding into the Treasure Valley with their holier-than-thou food attitude — real or perceived?

For the latest example, this native Idahoan understands. “It was my fault,” Ketlinski confesses.

After all, he’s the managing partner of Spitfire Tacos + Tequila, which opens Monday, Dec. 18, in downtown Eagle. He owns the property, where Doug’s Burger Den served locals for 27 years at 231 E. State St.

Start thanking him, Idaho.

After attending a preview event, I am confident: This place is going to rock Eagle. The vibe is cool. The tacos are bursting with flavor and depth. And the agave-focused bar and cocktails are fun.

Two patios, including one on the roof? Late-night weekend hours? Grab-and-go breakfast burritos in the mornings, too?

What’s not to love if you live in Eagle?

With an enclosed, heated patio out front during winter, Spitfire Tacos is at the former Doug’s Burger Den site in downtown Eagle.

Entering Spitfire, you’re greeted by a few booths, tables and a welcoming bar, stocked with rows of tequila bottles. (Along with whiskey, vodka and the like.) There’s also a patio that’s enclosed and heated for winter. Closed off for now, the roof patio — which includes an attractive fire feature — will debut when temperatures rise. The target is Cinco de Mayo, explained Spitfire Tacos founder Scott Slater, visiting from California for the Eagle opening.

In the meantime, customers can warm up with “authentically made inauthentic tacos,” as Spitfire’s branding describes them.

A small but growing San Diego chain, Spitfire is a fast-casual experience, technically. But in California, Spitfire’s quick-service locations aren’t, shall we say, “Eagle-fied” like this one. They don’t sell liquor, either.

“So this is almost a new concept,” Ketlinski explained. “It’s got an elevated menu. It’s designed more for sit down and have a margarita and enjoy higher-end tacos than maybe just grab and go.”

That said, there’s a drive-thru outside for online-order pickups. And a walk-up counter with a separate entrance for to-go transactions.

Vertical spits roast meats at Spitfire — hence, the name. There are eight tacos ($6 each) and three burritos ($15), along with a handful of soups, salads, bowls and starters. (Birria fans: There’s even Birria Ramen for $14.)

The tacos are flat-out delicious. They start with perfectly steamed tortillas, which Slater deserves credit for sourcing locally from Rodriguez Bakery in Fruitland.

From left, Al Pastor, Korean BBQ Pork Belly and Hot Chicken tacos at Spitfire.

Tacos choices range from Al Pastor (sweet, highly recommended) and Quesabirria to Korean BBQ Pork Belly and Nashville-style Hot Chicken (also totally tasty). The burritos? Carne Asada, Pollo Asado and Reef N’ Beef.

A tip when ordering starters: You can add meat to the Nachos ($8) for an extra $4, but don’t feel like you have to. With tortilla chips tossed in Tajin, the base version is scrumptious thanks to poblano hatch chili queso, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, pickled red onions, cilantro and Tajin crema.

Overall, Spitfire’s Eagle menu is different from the San Diego locations, Slater said, with a few exceptions.

Because Idaho is better than California?

“Yeah, exactly!” he agreed with a laugh. (Good answer!)

Cocktails definitely aren’t an afterthought. Most of the signature creations ($12-$14) are tequila-based. If you order a Smoked Puebla Pina (blanco tequila, mezcal, yellow chartreuse, lime, pineapple and jalapeno), the bartender will smoke it in front of you, adding a fantastic scent to the drink.

Spitfire Tacos + Tequila is a small restaurant with a welcoming bar.

And as mentioned earlier, yes, breakfast is served. Spitfire Tacos is part of Apex Brand Collection, which also operates Earlybird Breakfast Burritos. Spitfire in Eagle is an Earlybird location. It will sell six breakfast burritos from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily. Those range from the Eggie n’ Cheesy ($9, three eggs, tater tots, crispy tortilla strips, American cheese, chipotle crema, guacamole) to the Firebird ($14, three over-easy “yolky” eggs, tater tots, fried chicken tenders in spicy crunchy garlic sauce, green onions, sriracha aioli).

There also are two breakfast sandwiches, highlighted by the Crispy Bird ($9, buttermilk fried chicken tender, Mike’s Hot Honey, over-easy egg, pickled Fresno chiles, brioche bun).

Spitfire Tacos + Tequila’s initial hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. If Eagle residents support night-owl business, the hours could be extended.

For now, Ketlinski is excited just to be launching this fancied-up Idaho version of Spitfire Tacos.

“If it takes off with the alcohol component,” he said, “I’d like to open a few more in Idaho. I kind of like the small-town feel, so maybe Kuna or Star. Middleton.”