Elevating CommUnity pushes for more Black-owned businesses in Bradenton-Sarasota area

At its core, the Elevating CommUnity initiative between the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce and the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance is about reducing the wealth gap between Black and white households.

It’s a daunting task.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Tarnisha Cliatt, president and founder of the Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce, said Thursday night of leveling the playing field.

By some estimates, Black households in the United States have $24,000 in savings, home equity and other assets, while that of median white households is around $189,000, according to a RAND Corporation study.

The reasons? The research group attributes the wealth gap to centuries of slavery, segregation and discrimination.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Cliatt and others who gathered in the Selby Auditorium at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee for the third annual Elevating CommUnity event, see the way forward as entering, embracing and understanding the business world.

“We have to leverage every opportunity,” Cliatt said.

One of those who has successfully navigated the business world is Ernie DuBose II, CEO of Sarasota-based DuCon Construction.

“It’s important that you understand your industry, particularly in construction. It’s about relationships, the ability to execute contracts,” DuBose said.

DuCon has completed, managed or participated in multi-family and commercial projects ranging to over $180 million, according to the company webpage.

DuBose shared his experience on the road to success.

“It’s a hard business to tap into. Our company partnered with larger companies to get exposure,” he said.

He encouraged anyone looking to break into business to seek mentors, become an expert and become a master.

“You have to sell ‘you’ first unless you have created an iPhone or gadget that people just can’t live without. If you’re selling a service, people buy you first,” DuBose said.

“Nobody cares about the buildings I built for Centex. That wasn’t my money, it wasn’t my exposure. They wanted to know what Ernie did, what DuCon did. Until we booked projects, I had to sell me. I had to get people to trust me, to trust me to do what I said I would do, that I’m trustworthy, that I know my business,” DuBose said.

Among the important relationships he made was with Terrie Daniel, assistant vice president of the USF Office of Supplier Diversity.

Daniel helps connect small, minority, women and veteran-owned businesses to opportunities within USF and provides tools and resources to promote the economic development and sustainability of diverse businesses.

“She is intentional about exposing businesses like mine to opportunities. She will call me and say, ‘I think you need to show up at this event. Can you make it?’” DuBose said.

Daniel participated in one of the panels at Elevating CommUnity.

“Really understand your product, how to get your foot in the door. If you don’t know, that’s what my office is for,” Daniel said.

Up-and-coming business owners need to understand the importance of attending pre-bid meetings, as well as pre-qualification requirements and how much bonding they need, Daniel said, citing several examples

Among others taking part in the Elevating CommUnity discussions were Charles DeBow III, CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce, John Harmon, CEO of the African America Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey and Jamal Sowell, president of Business Solutions, Indelible Solutions and former CEO of Enterprise Florida.

“It’s all about value. We have to educate all the time. This is about making the community more competitive. Check the emotion as much as you can and keep the communication high level,” Harmon said.

Kelvin McCree, chief Leadership officer for Laser Focus Leadership Solutions LLC, served as moderator for one of the evening’s panels. He urged attendees to be civically engaged, be informed, understand the law and be creative.

John Holz of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance said the path forward requires building connections, getting involved, bridging gaps and building unity.

“We have to keep the momentum going,” Holz said.