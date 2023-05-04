Alisha Garcia and others sign the Survivor Voices banner during the Survivor Voices Cleveland County: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change. to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week event held Friday afternoon, April 28, 2023, outside the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office partnered with local organizations recently to raise awareness and offer support for victims of crimes.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, held annually in April, raises awareness about the impact of crime on individuals, families, and communities. This year, the theme centered around elevating survivors' voices.

Quotes from survivors were posted around the court square, and several speakers came out to address the community.

Vendors handed out information from booths set up along the court square, including from Washington Outreach Ministry, Salvation Army, Abuse Prevention Council, Visiting Angels Assisted Living, Aspire Youth, Cleveland County Rescue Mission and more.

The event was a chance to amplify survivors' voices and connect them to resources in the community.

Shea Watson, with Cleveland County Rescue Mission, talks with Kimberly Johnson during the Survivor Voices Cleveland County: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change. to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week event held Friday afternoon, April 28, 2023, outside the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby.

Kings Mountain Police Chief Gerald Childress shared a story with the crowd.

He said in the 1980s as a rising fourth grader, he was disappointed to learn he had not been assigned to Mr. Patterson’s class. The teacher was well-known and would handpick students, choosing the popular, smart kids.

“To be chosen for his class was something to be proud of,” Childress said.

In 2013, he was contacted by a childhood friend who told him the former teacher had been arrested and charged with more than 100 counts of child sex abuse charges.

“Many are still dealing with this trauma today,” Childress said.

Dee Sumpter talks about her experiences during the Survivor Voices Cleveland County: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change. to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week event held Friday afternoon, April 28, 2023, outside the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby.

He said events such as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week offers resources for people who have survived such crimes and is a collective show of support from law enforcement and the community to ensure victims feel safe and supported.

“It’s a collaborative effort, not an individual effort,” Childress said.

Through this collective effort, he said people can begin the journey of transforming from victim to survivor.

Shelby Interim Police Chief Brad Frasier said the department is committed to engaging with victims of crimes and fostering an environment where they are heard, believed and supported.

Kimberly Johnson attended the event with her teen daughter who was the victim of a crime.

The teen said she felt as if her voice had been taken from her as a result of the abuse she suffered.

Mother and daughter said it was helpful to see all the resources in the county available and recently, they found out about a new support group that was started this year. They said often, people don’t understand what it’s like going through such an experience and having a support group with others in the same situation is helpful.

Law enforcement and the community were also invited to sign a banner in a show of support for survivors.

Dee Sumpter, who helped found Mothers of Murdered Offspring after her daughter was murdered in 1993, came and shared her story with the crowd.

“At the end of the day we’re all human, and we all need love, hope and healing,” Sumpter said.

The event was funded through a grant applied for by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Reporter Rebecca Sitzes can be reached at rsitzes@gannett.com.

Gerald Childress, chief of the Kings Mountain Police Department, speaks during the Survivor Voices Cleveland County: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change. to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week event held Friday afternoon, April 28, 2023, outside the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Elevating survivors' voices