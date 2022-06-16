Elevating the Voices of Our AAPI Community

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Science Applications International Corp.

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, our SAIC colleagues tell their personal stories and share experiences.

At SAIC, we embrace the diverse cultures, heritages and traditions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. The peoples of the AAPI community have made important contributions to the history and success of our nation, and they continue to do so today. As we celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, we asked a few of our colleagues to share their personal stories, cultural experiences and influences.

Our 10 SAIC team members featured in the videos below come from rich and diverse backgrounds and work in different and varied parts of SAIC. They are a vital part of SAIC's continuing success both as a company and in supporting our customers and took time to talk about their heritage, careers and leadership, overcoming adversity, self-improvement and empowerment and respect for all cultures.

Floyd Adagio , master solutions architect in SAIC's National Security and Space Sector (NSS)

Lynn Chang , program management manager in SAIC's civilian space group within NSS

Kuan Collins , master solutions architect in SAIC's Defense and Civilian Sector (DCS)

Olivia Hamel , vice president of proposals in SAIC's Enterprise Solutions and Operations organization

Jessica Kim , senior finance principal in national security and space management operations within NSS

Hung Law , finance director in national security and space management operations within NSS

Hope Meihaus , finance analyst in DCS

Max Pawapootanont , business optimization program manager in Enterprise Solutions and Operations

Souane “Sun” Phongphouthai , senior program control analyst in DCS

Mengzhu Wang, capture management director in DCS

Watch the videos here.

