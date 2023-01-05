Elevation Scholars helps top students from low-income families realize elite college dreams

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jatorria Dixon, opting for confidence, told her friends she wanted Vanderbilt University sweatshirts for Christmas and even looked up churches near the elite college’s Nashville campus so she’d have potential places for worship lined up.

Gabriel Centeno, ever low key, took the opposite tack and tried to prepare himself for rejection from the nation’s most-selective universities.

Catherine Nollie was a “whirlwind of emotions,” unsure what to think as decision day neared.

All three Orange County, Florida, Public School 12th graders logged online Dec. 1 and learned news that made them jump up and down, cover their eyes and pump their fists in joy: The trio got accepted to Vanderbilt, Princeton University and Columbia University, respectively, all with full-ride scholarships.

“It was a big deal, and it was super exciting,” said Catherine, a senior at Edgewater High School, who shouted “Mom!” and pumped her fist when she saw her acceptance to the Ivy League school.

Their achievements were celebrated at their homes, their schools and at the offices of The Elevation Scholars. The Orlando non-profit, founded in 2014, works to help top-performing students from low-income families get into and pay for college and then succeed once on campus.

The program was created by Chris King, founder and CEO of Elevation Financial Group and a one-time candidate for governor of Florida and funded by donations.

Elevation has more than 70 students in college now, but when the trio got their acceptances it marked the first time the group had three of its high school seniors accepted into the country’s top-ranked schools. Two weeks later, Elevation learned that another one of its students, Dylan Isaac, also an Edgewater High senior, was accepted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, bringing that total to four.

All the students excelled academically in high school and also found other activities to throw themselves into, from choir to engineering club to volunteer work.

“They have big dreams and goals, and they want to make a difference in our community,” said Gaslande Fleurimont, Elevation’s admission manager. “We say we are here to invest in their dreams.”

Elevation picks about 18 scholars a year, tapping students at the end of 11th grade, and then works to shepherd them into and through college, providing guidance and financial support. The program spends an average of $25,000 per student from 12th grade through college graduation, paying for, among other things, college tours and application fees when they’re in high school and travel expenses and gaps in financial aid when they’re in college.

“They have been an extreme blessing,” said Rasheda Isaac, Dylan’s mother, a single parent still paying off her own student loans.

Dylan, who plans to double major in computer sciences and math, said MIT seemed perfect for him and a visit to the campus with Elevation confirmed that. “It was pretty much everything I wanted in a college,” he said.

But getting into a university that last year accepted fewer than 4% of its applicants was far from certain. Just before the decisions came out, the mother and son prayed together and Rasheda Isaac told her son, “Hey, if you don’t get in, it’s okay, and God has bigger plans.”

Then he logged on to his applicant portal and saw the good news. Dylan shouted with joy. “I just bawled,” his mother said.

Elevation encourages its students who want to go out of state to consider QuestBridge, a national college match program that connects top students from low-income families with 48 of the nation’s top-ranked colleges. The colleges provide full four-year scholarships to the students they admit through QuestBridge.

Jatorria, Gabriel and Catherine all went that route.

Until they joined Elevation, all three said their college plans centered in Florida, and they worried a lot about how to pay for school.

“I knew about college, but I only knew about the local colleges, like UCF and Valencia,” said Jatorri, who is Evans High’s valedictorian. And when she saw college costs, she thought, “There is no way.”

But Elevation, with its tours and advice, opened up new possibilities.

Gabriel, now ranked third in his class at Colonial High, was also focused on Florida universities, which he knew are far less costly than private ones, and he also considered himself a “very attached-to-home person.”

When he learned from Elevation that some highly ranked private colleges provide substantial financial aid to students from low-income families, he started researching those schools and became intrigued.

This fall, QuestBridge received more than 17,900 applications. The program selected about 5,600 finalists and from those finalists, 1,755 students — among them the Orange trio — matched with one of the colleges. On their QuestBridge applications, students can list up to 15 of the 48 participating colleges that they’d like to attend.

Gabriel’s father, Christopher, said he had a feeling his son would match with either Princeton or Rice university, which were both on his list.

His son was far less certain and tried not to get his hopes up. On Dec. 1, he logged in and saw a QuestBridge decision awaited him. He was filled with anxiety. “Ok, I don’t want to click that,” he thought.

But when he did, Gabriel saw that he had matched, as his dad predicted, with Princeton. He covered his face while his dad, standing behind him, cheered in the background.

Christopher Centeno said it will be hard to have his son so far away. But he is thrilled that the teenager who “put his everything into a school” has such an opportunity.

“It’s such a blessing,” he said. “I’m always going to be grateful.”

Jatorria “just had a feeling” that Vanderbilt would want her. She shrieked and jumped for joy with family members when she learned it was true.

“I was just so happy,” she said.

Elevation Scholars, she said, provided her with encouragement and practical help — “without Elevation I for sure would probably not have my essay done right now,” she said, with a laugh — as well as a way to broaden her search and find ways to make college financially doable.

“Once I heard about Elevation,” she said, “I knew it was going to be something good.”

