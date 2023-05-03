Elevator repairman hit with criminally negligent homicide charges for Bronx crushing death of newlywed apprentice

A former elevator repairman could be charged with criminally negligent homicide after his apprentice was crushed to death by a plunging cab that was not properly secured while it was being fixed, according to the Bronx District Attorney.

Prosecutors hit Peter Milatz, 67, of Orange County, with criminal charges stemming from a Feb. 18, 2021 workplace accident that killed Jose Rosa, 25, a newlywed assistant repairman.

Milatz ordered Jordan to go into the pit of the elevator shaft and cut the steel wires used to hoist the elevator cab, according to a Department of Investigation inquiry.

The senior repairman failed to “hang” the cab, a standard safety procedure, that prevents it from falling.

Milatz ordered Rosa to cut the cord allowing the cab to free-fall six stories down on top of him.

“A worker was fatally crushed by a free-falling elevator because his supervisor, an experienced mechanic, failed to follow the most basic safety protocols, as alleged in the indictment,” DOI Commissioner Jocelyn Stauber said. “This senseless tragedy was entirely preventable.”

When reached at his home in Monroe, N.Y., Milatz said that the charges “caught me by surprise.”

He declined to comment further. His lawyer also declined to comment.