Eleven Arrested at Chipotle Worker Rally in Manhattan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Carly Wanna
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jessica Ramos
    Colombian-American politician, communications director, community organizer, activist

(Bloomberg) -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. workers and activists gathered in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday to demand better conditions and a $20 minimum wage, resulting in the arrest of 11 protesters, including New York State Senator Jessica Ramos.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Roughly 200 people rallied on the corner of 48th St and 6th Ave., close to Rockefeller Center, at 3 p.m. New York time. Workers for the quick-serve Mexican restaurant chain collaborated with organizers at Service Employees International Union, Local 32BJ, which represents some 175,000 workers in positions like doormen, security guards and food service.

Manny Pastreich, secretary treasurer of the union, said the action marks the first sustained attempt to organize Chipotle workers in the US. The effort comes amid a wave of unionization efforts at companies like Starbucks Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.

“They don’t pay enough,” Pastreich said. “People are working in conditions that aren’t safe,” adding that workers have complained of health and safety violations pertaining to the food as well as rats in buildings.

Chipotle has boosted average hourly wages 11% to $17.37, with managers making more, the company’s chief corporate affairs officer, Laurie Schalow, said in an emailed statement. The chain offers industry-leading benefits, including tuition reimbursement and quarterly bonuses.

“In our NYC restaurants, schedules are provided with hours that are mutually agreed upon by the manager and their employee,” she said. “Systems are in place for employees to request open shifts in locations across all five boroughs.

Workers, union organizers, and government officials, including state Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal and state Senator Brad Hoylman, spoke on a stage before the crowd marched up 6th Avenue.

The action ended close to 4:30 p.m., when 11 individuals, some of whom were Chipotle employees, were arrested for blocking the intersection of 56th St. and 6th Ave, according to Rush Perez, a communications representative for the union.

The New York Police Department could not confirm that number at the time of publication.

Workers from more than a dozen Chipotle locations in the city have gone on strike this week, refusing to show up for shifts in protest of what they allege are harmful workplace conditions.

Maria Romero, a 24 year-old cashier, skipped her shift. She came to the rally to call for better benefits and higher pay. Currently, she makes $17.50 per hour. “It’s an expensive city,” said Romero, who has worked at a Chipotle on the Upper East Side for 6 years. “I have a family.”

The Newport Beach, California-based burrito seller has faced criticism for worker violations in the past. In April of 2021, New York City sued the company for what it alleged were violations of the city’s Fair Workweek Law, which requires predicable schedules and full-time work. According to the complaint, the company owes workers more than $150 million in relief.

Workers across the country have been pushing for better conditions and higher wages. Over the past several months, a growing number of Starbucks locations have voted to unionize. Amazon employees in New York recently voted to join a labor union, making them the first in the company’s US operations to do so.

Last May, Chipotle raised its average hourly wage to $15 an hour, with individual starting wages ranging from $11 to $18. The increase came amid a hiring crunch that left the chain short of 20,000 staffers across the US.

Alyssa Roman wants Chipotle workers to form a union, in part, to help young workers learn their rights as employees. The 21 year-old, who is pregnant, said a union could protect her and her fellow workers.

“I’m not disposable,” she said. “And neither is my labor.”

(Updated with Chipotle comments in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Issa Brothers, TDR May Drop Out of Boots Race

    (Bloomberg) -- A consortium backed by the billionaire Issa brothers is considering dropping out of the bidding for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international arm due to disagreements over price, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsStocks Almost Erase This Month’s Losses Amid Ral

  • ‘I feel like my baby has been taken from me’: Fired Zilingo CEO vows to fight to clear her name

    Ankiti Bose cofounded the Singapore-based startup Zilingo to connect small businesses, and it scaled up rapidly. An ongoing probe over financial irregularities led to her suspension and termination.

  • How You Can Support Fast Food Unions

    Yesterday, Chipotle workers flooded New York City’s Midtown district, picket signs in hand. Per Gothamist, the workers were rallying for higher wages and better scheduling practices, the culmination of a four-day strike against their employer’s alleged unsavory treatment of workers. The workers’ next step? Unionization, says the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

  • Building collapse death toll in southwest Iran rises to 24

    Rescue teams at the site of a 10-story collapsed building in southwestern Iran have found five more bodies, bringing the death toll to 24

  • A $423 Billion Pension Giant Expands Its Growth-Equity Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- One of North America’s biggest institutional investors is pushing into the growth-equity business as it anticipates declines in private-company valuations will catch up with those of publicly traded stocks.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Ac

  • New York City beaches open for summer

    Despite Saturday's weather, the rest of the holiday weekend is expected to be pretty nice, as beaches across New York City open for the season.

  • China’s Top Oil Trader Hires More Tankers to Ship Russian Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s oil trading giant Unipec has significantly increased the number of hired tankers to ship a key crude from eastern Russia.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsStocks Almost Erase This Month’s Losses Amid Rally: Markets WrapChina International United Petroleum & Chemical Co., better known as Unipec, has

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Chipotle (CMG) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Chipotle (CMG) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Apple Atlanta Workers Drop Bid for Union Vote Next Week, Claiming Intimidation

    (Bloomberg) -- The labor group trying to organize Apple Inc. employees at an Atlanta store is withdrawing its request for an election, citing what it alleges are illegal union-busting tactics by the company.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkrai

  • 'We are ecstatic': Louisville Starbucks first in Kentucky to vote for unionization

    Starbucks has launched efforts to raise salaries nationally, but workers at a Louisville store voted to join others across the U.S. in unionizing.

  • Alibaba Share Surges as Sales Beats Boost Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech shares jumped as two of the biggest Internet giants reported sales that topped estimates, lifting some of the gloom that had beset the sector following Covid-19 lockdowns and regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsStocks Rally Across the Board in Month-End Rebound: Markets Wra

  • Cuba’s repression is the worst in 20 years. It should not be invited to Summit of the Americas | Opinion

    As ridiculous as it sounds, Mexico, Argentina and Chile are asking the Biden administration to invite the Cuban dictatorship to June’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, despite credible reports that the regime is committing its worst human-rights violations in more than 20 years.

  • Private equity, spooked by Ant Group IPO suspension, eyes Chinese 'hard tech' sector in paradigm shift

    Investment funds are flowing away from consumer-internet companies and towards "hard-tech" in China as venture capitalists, funds and investors adjust their strategies to reflect the nation's evolving focus on social stability and national security. Some funds are also expanding their investments beyond China to hedge against derating risks among domestic companies, as persistent regulatory concerns and increasing geopolitical risk - arising from widening differences between Beijing and Washingt

  • Video: Ted Cruz was confronted after NRA conference by ex-House candidate at Houston restaurant: '19 children died! That's on your hands!'

    "Why did you come here to the convention to take blood money? Why, when 19 children died?" A former House candidate asked Cruz in the video.

  • Two Professors Found What Creates a Mass Shooter. Will Politicians Pay Attention?

    Mass shooters overwhelmingly fit a certain profile, say Jillian Peterson and James Densley, which means it’s possible to ID and treat them before they commit violence.

  • Coweta man sentenced in ‘worst child molestation case’ judge had ever seen

    He was sentenced to five consecutive life terms plus 60 years.

  • World's oldest man celebrates birthday in Venezuela

    STORY: Friends and family attended a birthday mass celebrated to commemorate Perez Mora’s life. After blowing out the candles, the party continued outside the church.Perez Mora, who enjoys good health and a cup of strong aguardiente liquor every day, has 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren, Guinness said in a press release.Perez Mora became the world's oldest person after Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, who was born on Feb. 11, 1909 in Spain, died in January at age 112 years and 341 days old.

  • ‘Goodnight’: Uvalde Gunman’s Chilling Final Word to Teacher Murdered in School Massacre, Child Tells CNN

    ERIC THAYERThe gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday morning looked one of the teachers in the eye and said “Goodnight” before pulling the trigger, according to a new report.11-year old Miah Cerrillo told me the gunman looked her teacher in the eye, said "goodnight," and shot and killed her. The whole class was watching. Then he started killing Miah's friends.pic.twitter.com/OYsbXnJqzb— Nora Neus (@noraneus) May 27, 2022 It’s the latest chilling detail to

  • Ron Johnson Literally Blames Uvalde Shooting on ‘CRT’ and ‘Wokeness’

    Fox BusinessSen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) not only said this week that he opposes any new gun laws to address mass shootings, but he also blamed critical race theory and “wokeness” for the horrific Uvalde school massacre that left 19 young children dead.Following the tragic Robb Elementary school slaughter, pro-gun conservatives have suggested everything from “man traps” to “ballistic blankets” to door control to address the never-ending scourge of American mass shootings. At the same time, they’ve ro

  • Uvalde gunman, isolated and bullied, was teased about being 'school shooter.' Then he bought guns.

    The 18-year-old who massacred students in Uvalde was known to plenty in the tight-knit Texas community, but few saw warning signs of a school shooter.