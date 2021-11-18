Eleven defendants plead not guilty to charges in a marijuana, money laundering conspiracy

Nov. 18—BANGOR — Eleven defendants in an alleged marijuana, money laundering scheme in Franklin County pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges they were indicted on by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9 in U.S. District Court.

The defendants all appeared with attorneys by video hearing before Magistrate Judge John Nivison.

Lakemont LLC, Sandy River Properties LLC, Spruce Valley LLC, which were each indicted Nov. 9 on a charge maintaining a drug-involved premise are scheduled to appear for initial appearance and arraignment before Nivison by video hearing beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

Lucas Sirois, 41, of Farmington who is alleged to have been the leader of the criminal organization, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, pleaded not guilty to eight charges of a 15-count indictment.

Sirois and his co-conspirators are accused of realizing in excess of $13 million over six years through the illicit sale of marijuana, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Sirois is said to have structured operations to appear as though they complied with Maine's medical marijuana regime while he regularly sold bulk marijuana on the illicit market, including $1 million worth of marijuana for out-of-state distribution between 2018 and 2019.

Sirois pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances; conspiracy to commit money laundering; two counts of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud; two counts of bank fraud; conspiracy to defraud the United States and impede and impair the Internal Revenue Services; and tax evasion.

Sirois is represented by three attorneys.

Nivison set the trial date for the January 2022 term and the deadline for the last day for motions to be filed for Dec. 2. Jury selection is Jan. 4.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Noah Falk said that those dates will have to shift given the "extremely voluminous" amount of discovery the government intends to produce above the information already provided to defendants and their attorneys. Additional evidence includes 115,000 emails, information on six phones seized, pole camera images and surveillance videos of activity at 374 High St. in Farmington where Narrow Gauge Distributors was located, he said.

The federal government conducted a raid on several buildings and personal residences among other places on July 20, 2020.

The government seized a tremendous amount of marijuana, Falk said, which is in storage in Boston. After the defendants have seen it, it will be destroyed, he said.

Attorney Timothy Parlatore of New York, who is lead counsel for Sirois, said he plans to submit a motion for a preliminary injunction based on the Rohrabacher-Farr Amendment. It prohibits the Department of Justice from expending funds interfering with a state's medical marijuana law implementation, Parlatore said.

Based on those guidelines, Sirois has been acting in accordance with the state law, he said.

Parlatore said he would submit the vehicle identification numbers to secure Sirois' release on $500,000 secured bond following an Oct. 28 initial appearance in federal court.

Former Rangeley Selectman David Burgess, 53, of Rangeley, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; conspiracy to commit money laundering; conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, bank fraud; and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and impede and impair the Internal Revenue Services.

Ryan Nezol, 38, of Farmington and Sirois' father, Robert Sirois, 68, of Farmington, each pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Former Franklin County Sheriff's deputies Derrick Doucette, 29, of Jay and Bradley Scovil, 33, of Rangeley, each pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and bank fraud.

Lucas Sirois' estranged wife, Alisa Sirois, 43, of Kingfield, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and bank fraud.

Brandon Dagnese, 27, of Scarborough, pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Tax preparer Kenneth Allen, 48, of Farmington, pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and impede and impair the IRS, and tax fraud.

Former Oxford County Sheriff's Deputy James McLamb, 29, of Auburn and Wilton police officer Kevin Lemay, 33, of Farmington, each pleaded not guilty to a charge of tampering with documents.

There were also four indictments for forfeiture in duplicated cases, with the same properties or bank accounts being attached to different people. There are a total of 12 properties in Farmington, Rangeley, Carrabassett Valley, Avon and Industry; seven vehicles, a boat, a motorcycle, a snowmobile and a trailer, with a total value of more than $295,000; and more than $1.3 million in cash and accounts in banks and credit unions.

All of those indicted, except Lucas Sirois, were released on personal recognizance with conditions on Oct. 28 following an initial appearance in court.

A 12th person, Kayla Alves, 36, of Farmington, a Franklin County assistant district attorney, who was not indicted and named in the initial complaint has had her case continued. She had a preliminary hearing before Nivison on Nov. 5. She was released on personal recognizance with conditions Oct. 28 following an initial appearances

Randal Cousineau, 69, of Farmington said to be the primary financer of the operation, pleaded guilty Oct. 27 in federal court to conspiring to possess and distribute more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana and 1,000 marijuana plants.

He agreed in April to serve up to 63 months in prison and to forfeit nearly 650,000 in illegal drug proceeds. He has not been sentenced.