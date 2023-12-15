Eleven members, including one from Greenville, named to newly created advisory board

Dec. 15—AUSTIN — A local woman was among 11 Texas residents named to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation's new mold assessment and remediation advisory board. Members will serve staggered, six-year terms.

Sherri Gaither of Greenville's term will expire on Feb. 1, 2025. She joins Gary Standford of Houston, Antonio L. Piña of Houston, Marion Kay Armstrong of Arlington, Chris Jeter of Abilene, Victor M. Ochoa of San Antonio, Blake Howard of Round Rock, Bruce Okruhlik of Houston, Brad Gahm of Dallas, Luis Acuna of El Paso and Laura Couvillon of Kingwood .

The new board was created by Senate Bill 1213 during the 88th regular session of the Texas Legislature. Members will advise TDLR on technical matters, standards or performance and work practices for mold assessment or remediation, any qualifications for holding a mold remediation license including any training or continuing education requirements and other issues affecting mold assessment and remediation.

The board's membership will be made of three members who are licensed and engaged in mold assessment as consultants, three who are licensed and engaged in mold remediation as contractors, two who are building contractors, one who is a representative of the insurance industry, one who is a representative of an accredited mold training provider and one who represents the public.

TDLR provides regulatory oversight for a broad range of occupations, businesses, facilities and equipment in Texas. The agency protects the health and safety of Texans by ensuring they are served by qualified, licensed professionals. Inspections of individuals, businesses and equipment are done on a regular basis to safeguard the public.

Currently, the agency regulates 38 business and occupational licensing programs with almost 1 million licensees across the state.