Eleven-year-old girl fighting for life after being struck in face by stray bullet in Chicago
An 11-year-old girl from Illinois is fighting for her life in hospital after being shot in the face by a stray bullet.
On Monday evening, Ny-Andra Dyer was shot while waiting in the back of her family car at a BP petrol station in the 100 block of West 127th Street in Chicago.
She was struck after three men at the gas station began shooting at each other, with one of the stray bullets hitting her, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The bullet lodged inside Ny-Andra’s spinal cord and is unable to be removed because it is positioned too close to an artery, her mother told CBS Chicago.
Ny-Andra was rushed to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital shortly after the incident, and is suffering from swelling in her brain.
Doctors warned Ny-Andra’s mother that if the swelling does not go down in 72 hours then she will likely not survive.
“I’m just asking everybody could you please keep us in your prayers, so my baby could just overcome?,” Ny-Andra’s mother told CBS on Tuesday, adding: “I just need a miracle.”
The intended target of the shooting, an 18-year-old man, was shot three times by two men during the incident on Monday, with one bullet hitting his pelvis and two striking his left knee.
Before driving away from the scene in his car, the unnamed man shot back at the two assailants with an assault-style rifle. It is currently unclear which of the three men shot Ny-Andra, but police found 16 shell casings at the scene.
After arriving back at his home, the injured man called for an ambulance and is currently recovering at a local hospital.
The Chicago Police Department is offering a $30,000 (£21,499) reward for any information that helps lead to the arrest of the other two men involved in the incident.
Speaking to CBS on Tuesday, Ny-Andra’s mother urged the shooters to turn themselves in to the police.
“I’m just asking you, the shooter, please give me some closure for my baby,” she said, adding: “She didn’t deserve this.”
Read More
Chicago teen police impersonator arrested again as adult
Chicago shooting outside funeral home leaves more than a dozen people injured