Eleven students charged in Deltona High School brawl

Eleven Deltona High School students face charges after a fight between a girl and boy escalated into an all-out brawl in the school's cafeteria on Friday, Volusia County sheriff's deputies said.

All of the students were charged with unlawfully and knowingly disrupting or interfering with the lawful administration or function of the school, sheriff's investigators said.

Two girls, 15 and 16, were additionally charged with battery. They punched a student in the face, sheriff's deputies said.

The incident occurred at 12:22 p.m. on Friday during lunch, according to a report.

The details in the report state that a boy and a girl were arguing, during which the boy pushed on the girl's arm. The girl pushed the boy's arm away and they separated.

The boy then reached at the girl and pushed her. In defending herself, she punched him in the face, the report states.

Another girl then hit the boy in the face without provocation, prompting an all-out brawl involving all 11 students, deputies said.

Deputies were called in to help a School Resource Deputy and with the help of the school's staff broke up the fight, the report said.

The school's principal pressed charges on all the students, the report indicates.

All the students were detained and taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center in Daytona Beach where they were processed and released to their parents or guardians, said sheriff spokesman Andrew Gant on Monday.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Deltona high school students face charges in lunchroom brawl