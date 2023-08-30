Eleventh District court reject two separate appeals

Aug. 30—The 11th District Court of Appeals rejected a pair of unrelated appeals in Ashtabula County cases on Monday.

In the first, State of Ohio v. John Furman, the court rejected Furman's appeal of his conviction on kidnapping, rape and domestic violence charges.

According to Ashtabula County court records, Furman was found not guilty on one count of kidnapping and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty of one count of kidnapping and one count of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony.

According to the 11th District's opinion, the two sets of charges were for two separate incidents.

Furman was indicted in December 2020. The case went to trial in February 2022 and he was found guilty and entenced to 20 to 25 years in prison.

In his appeal, Furman's attorneys raised five potential errors for review, all of which the 11th District found lacking.

The first claimed that Furman's right to a speedy trial was violated. Eleventh District judges went through the amount of time Furman spent in custody pending trial and found that, excluding periods of time while certain motions are pending as required by law, the trial commenced more than a month before the the deadline imposed by speedy trial rules.

The second issue raised in Furman's appeal was related to the jury instruction at the end of the trial. The appeal brief claimed the judge improperly summarized proof beyond a reasonable doubt, but the 11th District opinion cites the jury instruction from the court, which includes the statutory definition of reasonable doubt word-for-word, followed by a summary.

Furman's appeal also raised a pair of issues claiming there was insufficient evidence to support the conviction, but the appeals court opinion listed the evidence against him, which included testimony from the victim, the victim's mother, law enforcement and others.

The final issue raised by Furman's attorney, that his attorney was ineffective, was dismissed by the appeals court, partly because his attorney made the motion Furman's appeal claimed he should have made.

The judgement of the common pleas court was affirmed.

In an unrelated opinion also published on Monday, the 11th District upheld the sentence and guilty plea of Douglas Jeffrey Haines.

Haines pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, first-degree felonies in October 20222 and was sentenced to 28 to 33 years in prison, according to Ashtabula County court records. As part of the plea agreement, two counts of rape were dismissed.

In the appeal, Haines' attorney raised three issues, which the court considered jointly; that the trial court should have allowed Haines to withdraw his guilty his plea, that his attorney's assistance was ineffective, and that Haines was not informed of his limited appeal rights.

In the brief to the appeals court, Haines' attorneys argued that he did not have time to review the written plea agreement, and did not have adequate time to consult with his attorney.

The appeals court cited the transcript of the hearing, in which Haines was asked by the judge whether or not he had had adequate time to go over the deal with his attorney, and whether his attorney had answered all of his questions. Haines answered yes to both questions, then said he did not need more time to talk to his attorney when asked by the judge. The judge then read the agreement into the record and asked Haines repeatedly if he had any questions, according to the opinion.