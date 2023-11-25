Eleventh district orders resentencing in drug case

Nov. 25—The Eleventh District Court of Appeals remanded a case to the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas earlier this month, vacating a conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Marvin White was convicted by a jury on one count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

White had previously been changed in an 11-count indictment, including one count of corrupting another with drugs, a first-degree felony. That charge was the predicate offense for the involuntary manslaughter charge.

Another count of involuntary manslaughter, with trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound as the predicate offense, was merged with the first count of involuntary manslaughter for sentencing.

White pleaded not guilty, and the case proceeded to trial.

At trial, witnesses for the prosecution testified that White had sold drugs to a third party, who then provided them to the victim in this case, who died of an overdose.

White was sentenced to 19 to 24.5 years in prison.

On appeal, White's attorneys raised three proposed errors.

The first was that White's convictions were not supported by sufficient evidence, and the second was that the convictions were against the weight of evidence.

The appeals court found that Ohio appeals courts had ruled on multiple occasions that to be convicted of corrupting another with drugs, a person must directly supply the drugs to the person who suffered the harm.

The court's opinion states that, even viewing the evidence in the most favorable light to the prosecution, White had no basis to believe he was furnishing drugs to anyone but the person who purchased them. Because of that, the court concluded there was not enough evidence to support the conviction on the charge of involuntary manslaughter, and the conviction was vacated.

The opinion directs the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas to sentence White on the second count of involuntary manslaughter, at which point the 11th District Court of Appeals will be able to rule on the sufficiency of evidence on that count.

The court also found that one of the sentences that made up White's 19- to 24.5-year total sentence was twice as long as the maximum allowable sentence for a felony of that degree, and both the prosecution and defense concurred on the assessment, and a re-sentencing was ordered on that count.