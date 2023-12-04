Elf 20th Anniversary

TechCrunch

Amazon has purchased three Falcon 9 launches from SpaceX to support deployment of its Project Kuiper mega-constellation, the company said Friday. The new deal comes scarcely two months after it was revealed that Amazon was facing a lawsuit over its decision not to consider SpaceX -- the most reliable rocket company on the planet -- in its first round of launch contracts. Kuiper is planning a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit; the U.S. Federal Communications Commission required Amazon to deploy at least half of that figure by 2026.