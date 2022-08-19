e.l.f. Beauty CEO: Our ‘incredible value equation’ drove momentum in Q1

Edwin Roman
·2 min read

The beauty industry has seen a shift in consumer behavior as shoppers grapple with rising costs and economic uncertainty, forcing some to stray from high-end products.

For value-oriented cosmetics companies like e.l.f. Beauty (ELF), consumers wanting to trade down is a welcome sign.

"We have this incredible value equation of premium quality products at these extraordinary prices, which really resonate with consumers," e.l.f. Beauty CEO Tarang Amin told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).

The beauty brand reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $0.39 a share on August 3, beating Wall Street estimates. The company also marked the 14th straight quarter of net sales growth as it looks to gain market share.

e.l.f., which tends to skew towards younger consumers, leaned on innovation and a "unique ability to bring things that used to be in prestige or take inspiration from our community and really make them at these accessible price points," Amin said.

E.L.F. cosmetic products are seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
E.L.F. cosmetic products are seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., June 29, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

According to Amin, the average price point for an e.l.f. beauty product is a little over $5, compared to a $9 average for competitors in the space. The beauty brand's skincare products have also been able to keep up by offering products at a starting rate of $4.

"We're really winning in both categories," Amin stated on momentum in both color cosmetics and skincare.

"I think what you see is definitely see people wanting to go out more, which is, I think, great for the overall color cosmetics category," he added. "It also shows our skincare strategy is working, particularly our ability to bring these great products at great prices."

The company said it did raise prices on some products in the second quarter in order to offset higher costs from foreign exchange rates, tariffs, and shipping prices.

"We've been able to weather that headwind pretty well if you saw in terms of our results, primarily by pricing behind some of the external costs that we've seen, first in tariffs, and then most recently, because of the transportation costs," Amin explained.

While the company does not issue quarterly guidance, Amin said that for its full-year guidance, the company doesn't expect foreign exchange "to be a huge headwind. We think that really impacted us more last year."

"I think transportation continues to be elevated," he added. "And I think that, again, all of that's been factored into our raised guidance, so I feel pretty good in terms of where we stand."

Edwin is a producer for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter @Edwin__Roman.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Does a Trust Bank Account Make Sense for Your Money Goals?

    When you set up a trust bank account, the bank acts as the custodian of the account. The trustee still retains control of the trust's management, though.

  • U.S. Stocks Fall With Focus on the Fed

    Major indexes dropped after the opening bell and government-bond yields climbed as investors sought to assess how aggressively the Fed will need to move to tame inflation.

  • Meme stocks decline, bitcoin drops below $22,000

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Ines Ferré break down how meme stocks and crypto are trading.

  • Fed: 'Things break' when you start quantitative tightening, strategist says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman and Managing Member Thomas Hayes joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the leadership behind the movements in meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond, crypto, and market outlooks ahead of the Fed's future interest rate plans.

  • A tattoo shop owner shares 3 tattoo trends that are overdone and 3 designs that will never go out of style

    A good rule of thumb is to avoid tattoo designs made popular by celebrities, according to Stu Hepcat, a tattoo artist from Scotland.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • A 20-year-old student made more than $100 million trading Bed Bath & Beyond stock, report says

    Jake Freeman spent about $25 million on the 6.2% stake in July and sold it for more than $130 million a month later, the Financial Times reported.

  • What’s The ‘Italian’ Manicure?

    TikTok is a hub of genius nail trends. Not long ago we came across nail slugging for fixing flaky and dry cuticles, a DIY hack for achieving French tips at home, and discovered the benefits of bond-building gels. This week, it’s all about the merits of the Italian manicure. Before we get into things, a caveat: all nails are beautiful nails. But if you have short nail beds and you’re on a quest to make them appear longer, the Italian nail-painting technique might intrigue you. The Italian manicur

  • Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio Can Make It Happen

    These passive-income powerhouses average a 9.73% yield, which means an initial investment of $37,000, split equally, would net you $300/month in dividend income.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022

    Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a 'Top Pick,' investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from some of the Street’s analysts. So, let’s dive into the details and find out what makes them so.

  • Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This Mega-Tech Stock While It's Down 39%

    Pay no heed to short-term hurdles. The latest tech sell-off has granted investors several outstanding buying opportunities.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Tesla Rival Fights to Survive

    An EV startup whose sleek design reminds some people of the Batmobile, accumulates losses and internal struggles.

  • Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split

    The largest automaker in the world by market cap is imminently conducting a stock split. Here's the 411 on what you need to know.

  • The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 2 Stocks Hand Over Fist

    If you are an individual investor, you can follow the "smart money" since these institutions are required to make periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bridgewater Associates, founded in 1975 and now with about $150 billion of assets under management, has become one of the largest hedge funds in the world. As of June 30, the institutional investor owned more than 6.7 million shares valued at over $970 million.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • 3 Highly-Ranked REITs Paying Investors Handsomely

    Investing in REITs allows individual investors to earn a share of the income generated through commercial real estate ownership without having to own commercial real estate.

  • The BlackRock Trust: Crypto Legitimacy or the Beginning of the End for Bitcoin?

    After BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, announced on Aug. 11 that it will launch a private bitcoin trust for its clients, some crypto enthusiasts said the move could legitimize the digital asset in the eyes of more traditional investors. BlackRock’s new private trust will make bitcoin available to its institutional clients, tracking bitcoin’s performance, offering direct exposure to the price of the cryptocurrency and of course, trading options. “Despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional clients in how to efficiently and cost-effectively access these assets using our technology and product capabilities,” BlackRock said in its press release.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal

    Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a set of proprietary algorithms, the Smart Score collects a range of data for every stock – and sorts it according to 8 fac