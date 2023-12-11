‘Elf’ themed donuts arrive with Krispy Kreme’s ‘Day of the Dozens’ deal

ST. LOUIS – Krispy Kreme wants to give you a dozen yums and laughs at the same time. The chain is offering donuts inspired by the Christmas comedy ‘Elf.’

The limited holiday collection includes ‘Buddy Makes Breakfast,’ ‘Christmas lights,’ and ‘Buddy Snow Globe’ donuts. It’s all to celebrate Elf’s’ 20th anniversary.

The donuts are part of Krispy Kreme’s ‘Day of the Dozens’ deal happening on Tuesday, December 12. You can get a dozen glazed donuts for a dollar on Tuesday when you buy ‘Elf’ or any other dozen donuts at regular price.

