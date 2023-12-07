Elgin cop charged with possession of child pornography

KANE COUNTY - An Elgin police officer has been booked into jail on child pornography charges.

Jordan Collins, 33, of Kirkland, Illinois, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. Each count is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

"All child predators, particularly those in a position of authority, must be held accountable for the horrific crime of child pornography that can leave life-long scars on victims and their families," Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement.

On Dec. 4, authorities searched Collins' home in the 400 block of First Street and Raoul says they discovered evidence of child pornography. Collins was then arrested that same day while on duty.

"This officer was placed on administrative leave immediately following the arrest with additional action expected following review of the criminal charges," Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said in a statement.

Collins has been with the Elgin Police Department for five years. He's currently detained at the DeKalb County Jail.