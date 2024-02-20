Elgin, Georgetown school districts call for vote on millions in bonds in May election

School boards in two area districts — Elgin and Georgetown — have asked voters to approve millions in bonds to pay for new buildings, maintenance upgrades and athletic facilities.

The biggest items in the $375 million bond proposal in Elgin and the $649.5 million plan in Georgetown are constructing schools, purchasing buses and buying land for future buildings.

Districts often use bonds to upgrade older buildings, purchase new technology and construct facilities needed to accommodate more students.

Most suburban districts around Central Texas have been growing for years.

The Georgetown district grew 13.5% between 2018 and 2023, from 11,508 to 13,063 students, according to Texas Education Agency data.

In the same time, the Elgin district grew 25.1%, from 4,307 to 5,389 students, according to the data.

The two bond referendums won’t be on the March 5 primary ballot, which is geared to state and national races. Early voting begins Tuesday.

Residents will vote on the school bonds in local elections May 4. Early voting will begin April 22, and election day is May 4.

Elgin district

The Elgin district has proposed $375 million in bond spending, after the Board of Trustees voted during a Feb. 12 meeting to call for a May 4 election.

District leadership said the need for the bonds stemmed from enrollment growth, necessary maintenance and proposed improvements to career and technology education programs.

The proposal is divided into:

Proposition A, which would spend $366 million on a new elementary and middle school, upgrades to Elgin High School and new buses. The proposition would also fund needed maintenance and the purchase of land.

Proposition B, which would spend $9 million to fund career, technology and audio/video programs. The proposition would expand a press box and create multiuse space for athletics and career and technology programs.

Elgin district officials predict no increase in the tax rate if votes pass the bond plan.

Georgetown district

The Georgetown school board on Feb. 12 called for a May 4 bond election for $649.5 million in projects.

District officials have said the bonds would address growth, upgrade safety features and enhance fine arts and athletic facilities.

The proposal is divided into:

Proposition A, which would spend $597.5 million to build high, middle and elementary school campuses. The plan also calls for purchasing land for schools and buses, upgrading security infrastructure, and renovating fine arts and athletics classrooms.

Proposition B, which is a $20.3 million proposal to purchase advanced technology.

Proposition C, which is a $27.9 million proposal to renovate the performing arts facilities at East View and Georgetown high schools.

Proposition D, which would spend $3.9 million to upgrade athletic facilities, such as the East View High School field house and the Georgetown High School track.

The district anticipates that the bonds would increase taxes up to 1 cent per $100 of home valuation for residents, or about $33 annually for an average-valued home in the district.

