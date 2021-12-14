Elgin man charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery after September stabbing in Logan Square

An Elgin man was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery after he was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man several times in Logan Square in September.

Banner Sperlazzo, 28, was arrested in the 3000 block of North Halsted Street in Lakeview Dec. 12, according to Chicago police. Sperlazzo was expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Authorities said he was identified as the person who allegedly stabbed a 26-year-old man multiple times in the 2600 block of North Drake Avenue about 1:10 a.m. Sept. 5.

The 26-year-old man had been walking when Sperlazzo allegedly got out of a vehicle and attacked the man with a knife, according to police. The man suffered multiple stab wounds throughout his body and head and was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No additional information was available early Tuesday.

