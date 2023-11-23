Elgin man loses $13K to bill-paying scam: 'I just fell for the trap'
Scammers are preying on inflation frustration.
Scammers are preying on inflation frustration.
The best gift Biden can hope for this holiday season is falling prices that make voters a little less gloomy.
Inflation, artificial intelligence, and Taylor Swift all may be fodder for Turkey Day table talk — during a feast costing 4.5% less than last year’s holiday meal.
Javier Milei was elected Argentina's next president on Sunday.
Losses are mounting and answers are tough to find as Carolina's season — and maybe the future of Frank Reich in Carolina — swirls down the drain.
Biden looks set to get through his first four years without a recession. Voters may not care. Or will they?
While prices for most goods and services aren’t deflating as they are for turkeys, the inflation rates have certainly eased. And, importantly, concerns about prices are receding.
Many consumers blame high inflation on greedy companies jacking up prices. But consumers are about to win a round.
People expect inflation to stay a lot higher than it probably will. That's bad news for Biden's reelection odds.
A weakened consumer can still be strong enough for corporate earnings but resilience has its limits.
Dwindling excess savings doesn't mean the end of consumer spending growth as long as inflation continues on its downward trajectory, according to Goldman Sachs.
Staples are still expensive, but a growing list of stuff is getting cheaper.
Falling gasoline prices helped keep inflation at bay in October.
October's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
Target's earnings handily beat estimates, but the outcome for the holiday shopping season remains cloudy at best.
The shelter component of the Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% over the previous month.
Stocks soar after the CPI inflation data boosts bets that the Fed is done with hiking rates and could start cutting them next year.
We've picked the best meal kit delivery service for every taste and budget.
Gasoline demand in the US is expected to fall next year to the lowest level since 2004.
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
"I know it's a cute story for you guys, but it is a pebble in my shoe, to be quite honest with you," Tomlin said.