Elgin man seriously injured in Kennedy Expressway shooting

A 25-year-old Elgin man was seriously injured in an expressway shooting on Interstate 90 early Sunday, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said the man, who was driving west on the Kennedy near Beverly Road, milepost 57.5, was shot by someone in an unknown vehicle also traveling west about 4:11 a.m. He was struck multiple times and taken to an area hospital by ambulance. His passenger, a 27-year-old man from Carpentersville, was uninjured.

Westbound lanes of the Kennedy were shut down shortly before 5 a.m. until about 7:20 a.m.

In a statement, state police said the events surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

It was at least the 172nd shooting on a Chicago-area expressway in 2021.

Expressway shootings have been on the rise in recent years, but the rate of shootings in 2021 has far surpassed recent years.