Elgin marbles belong to Greece, EU tells Boris Johnson

Christopher Hope
·2 min read
As if Brexit tensions were not bad enough, Brussels has opened a new row with the UK by backing Greece’s long standing claim over the Elgin marbles.

When the UK and Greece were both European Union members, the bloc tried to remain above the fray and adopted a position of studious neutrality in the dispute.

However, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Elgin marbles were not being returned to Greece the Greek EU commissioner announced it backed Greece’s claim.

Margaritis Schinas, European Commission’s vice president for Promoting the European Way of Life, said: “The marbles belong in the Parthenon. In these difficult times, universal cultural heritage should uplift humanity, not divide it.”

The call was backed by former Labour Europe minister Denis MacShane who said on Twitter:

The 2,500-year-old Elgin marbles are a long running sore in Britain’s relations with Greece.

They are a collection of sculptures, inscriptions and architectural features which originally formed part of the Parthenon temple and other structures on the Acropolis in Athens.

Lord Elgin, a Scottish nobleman, soldier and diplomat, has been accused of stealing them or bribing officials to remove them from the Parthenon at the beginning of the 19th century.

photo dated 27/11/48 of the Elgin Marbles being handled by porters after being stored in an underground tunnel for safety during the Second World Wa
photo dated 27/11/48 of the Elgin Marbles being handled by porters after being stored in an underground tunnel for safety during the Second World Wa

They are now housed in the British Museum, which insists the marbles were legally bought from the Ottoman Empire, which ruled Athens at the time.

The Brexit trade deal included a clause which relates to the return of unlawfully removed cultural objects but both the UK and EU have said this refers more generally to stolen artefacts and not specifically to the Elgin marbles.

Number 10 declined to comment. Mr Johnson said on Friday: "I understand the strong feelings of the Greek people - and indeed Prime Minister Mitsotakis - on the issue," Mr Johnson told Greek newspaper Ta Nea.

"But the UK government has a firm longstanding position on the sculptures which is that they were legally acquired by Lord Elgin under the appropriate laws of the time and have been legally owned by the British Museum's trustees since their acquisition."

