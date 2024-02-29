Elgin News Digest: U-46 planetarium holding three solar eclipse discussions; Boys & Girls Club of Elgin receives $25,000 community grant; Harry Potter trivia night being held at Dundee Library

U-46 planetarium holding three solar eclipse discussions

School District U-46 educators will be holding programs on the upcoming solar eclipse and how to view it safely on Thursday, March 7; Tuesday, March 12; and Thursday, March 21, at the U-46 planetarium, 312 Watch St., Elgin.

Sessions are scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. on each day, according to the school district’s website. No reservations are being taken, and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The solar eclipse is to occur in North America on Monday, April 8.

For more information on the talks, go to www.u-46.org/Domain/2920, email DebbieMcMullen@u-46.org or call 847-888-5019.

Boys & Girls Club of Elgin receives $25,000 community grant

The Boys & Girls Club of Elgin has been awarded a $25,000 community impact grant from New York Life.

The grant will support programming, including social justice workshops, social-emotional learning and a “Free to Be Me” annual community event, according to a news release.

Since the New York Life program’s inception in 2008, nearly 800 grants totaling more than $11 million have been awarded to nonprofit organizations across the country.

To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Elgin, go to www.bgcelgin.org.

Harry Potter trivia night being held at Dundee Library

A Harry Potter trivia night will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, in the meeting room at the Dundee Library, 555 Barrington Ave., East Dundee.

The game that night will be based upon “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”, according to the library’s website. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes to the free, all-ages event.

For more information, go to www.frvpld.info/event/family-trivia-night-harry-potter-and-chamber-secrets-1115, call 847- 428-3661 or email alopez@frvpld.info.

Irish music concert being held at St. Charles Public Library

A concert of Irish music is to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at St. Charles Public Library, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

The event, featuring Irish baritone Gavin Coyle, flutist Carlyn Lloyd and pianist Jon Warfel, is part of the library’s Sunday Concert Series.

The free performance will focus on folk and traditional music from Ireland.

For more information, go to scpld.org.