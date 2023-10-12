Elgin police: Juvenile charged with making school threat

A juvenile was arrested at Elgin Intermediate School on Wednesday and charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class A misdemeanor, officials said.

A threat on Tuesday "insinuated that violence would occur" at the campus, Elgin police said in a news release Wednesday. It said that police began investigating immediately and that officers and extra school district staff were on the campus Wednesday morning. A possible suspect was located at 9 a.m., and it was later confirmed that the juvenile was the sole person responsible for the threats, police said.

No weapons were found, officials said, and it was believed that there was no further threat to the student body or to the public.

The suspect was taken to the Bastrop County Juvenile Probation facility, police said.

Officials said there would be no further public updates. Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact detective Marco Solorio at 512-285-5757 or at marco.solorio@elgintexas.gov.

