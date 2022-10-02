As Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) gains 3.8%, insiders who bought last year may be wishing they had bet higher

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 3.8%, resulting in a US$11b rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$249k is now worth US$277k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eli Lilly

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Jackson Tai for US$200k worth of shares, at about US$304 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$323 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Eli Lilly insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Eli Lilly Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Eli Lilly insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that Independent Director Jackson Tai paid US$200k for shares in the company. No-one sold. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Eli Lilly insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$484m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eli Lilly Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Eli Lilly. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Eli Lilly has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

