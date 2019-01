FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Eli Lilly and Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

PARIS (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical group Eli Lilly <LLY.N> said on Tuesday it will cut 250 jobs at its factory located near Strasbourg in Eastern France.

The company said it will reduce its payroll at the plant through a voluntary redundancy plan.

Eli Lilly currently employs 1,400 workers at the plant.





(Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac and Inti Landauro)